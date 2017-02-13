Del Mar Hills Academy PTA to present award-winning author

Del Mar Hills Academy PTA will present Dr. Catherine Steiner-Adair, internationally-recognized clinical psychologist and award-winning author of The Big Disconnect: Protecting Childhood and Family Relationships in the Digital Age, to speak to the community on Thursday, Feb.16, at 6 p.m. in the school Performing Arts Center at 14085 Mango Drive, Del Mar.

Steiner-Adair examines ways in which technology and media can change how children learn and grow, and shows parents and educators ways to harvest the benefits of technology while reducing the risks it poses at every stage of child development. Today’s families spend many hours in front of screens – children playing on devices, texting their friends while going online to do homework, and parents working online or using social media on a continual basis.

Steiner-Adair will spend some time with the upper grade students of Del Mar Hills Academy during the school day discussing their home technology usage and what problems they, as children, perceive. That evening, she will offer insights and advice that help parents achieve greater understanding, authority and confidence as they engage with the technology revolution unfolding in their lives. Steiner-Adair’s warmth, humor and compassionate understanding of children and the adults who care about them makes for an extremely compelling presentation.

All members of the community are welcome to attend this , which is free and open to the public.