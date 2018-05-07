Coastal Communities Concert Band honors local high school students

The Coastal Communities Concert Band honored outstanding high school musical students at its concert on Sunday, April 29 at San Dieguito Academy, sponsored by the City of Encinitas and The Mizel Family Foundation. For the past 19 years, the top high school band students from the San Dieguito Union High School District have been chosen by their band directors to participate in this annual spring concert. This year, 26 students from Canyon Crest Academy, La Costa Canyon High School and San Dieguito Academy performed with the CCCBand.
The participating students are also invited to audition for music scholarships that can be used for band camp, lessons, sheet music, and/or equipment needed to further their musical studies. Sergio Miragliotta (flute, grade 11, San Dieguito Academy) won the 2018 Caneva Scholarship, a $1,500 award given in honor of Don Caneva, conductor of the CCCBand for 20 years. In addition, Kayla Lewis (trumpet, grade 11, Canyon Crest Academy), Louis Milne (clarinet, grade 11, San Dieguito Academy), and Michelle Zhang (flute, grade 12, Canyon Crest Academy) were each awarded a $750 scholarship this year.
The Caneva Scholarship recipients are traditionally invited to perform a solo with the band the year following their win, so this year’s concert featured the 2017 winner, Maggie Chen, a senior at Canyon Crest Academy, performing a clarinet solo, “Carnival of Venice.”
The CCCBand, which celebrated its 35th anniversary in February, is composed of 75 members who volunteer their time to share their love for music with the community, promote music in the public schools, provide financial support to charitable organization partners, and preserve and advance the rich heritage of community bands in America. The band is directed by Tom Cole, and operates under the auspices of MiraCosta College. Learn more about the band and its upcoming concerts at its website: www.cccband.com.