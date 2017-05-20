TPHS freshman to compete in International Tchaikovsky Competition

Torrey Pines High School freshman and cellist Darren Jiang recently earned two prestigious awards. He was chosen to compete in the 10th International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in Kazakhstan in June. He is also a first place winner of the 2017 American Protégé International Music Talent Competition.

Darren will be traveling to participate in the 10th International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in Astana, Kazakhstan, from June 15-25. The competition is run by the Kazakh National University of Arts and the Association of Tchaikovsky Competition Stars. It is the largest and most prestigious competition for young musicians under the age of 17.

In December Darren will travel to New York to perform in the Winner’s Concert of the American Protégé Competition in the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Darren is a member of the Advanced Orchestra at Torrey Pines High School. He began piano lessons at age 5 and cello lessons at age 8. In 2013 Darren moved to San Diego where he continued to study the cello under Ruslan Biryukov. In addition to his participation in the orchestra at TPHS, Darren plays in a variety of chamber groups. He was the principle cellist of the Mainly Mozart Intermediate Orchestra in 2015.

Prior awards Darren has earned include being chosen to participate in the 2016 International Villa Musica Festival in Germany as well as being the 3rd prize winner at the 2016 Satori String Competition in Los Angeles.