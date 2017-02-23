Adult Coloring Group at the Del Mar Library

Coloring has come a long way since we were little ones. Now, there are detailed coloring books of all styles along with multiple types of markers, colored pencils and pens.

Adult Coloring is a great way to spend time visiting with others, getting creative, it’s therapeutic and relaxing. Writes local resident Debbie Friedkin, “I’m very passionate about coloring and can’t wait to share this passion with all off you!”

Bring your own supplies or use supplies provided to get you started, all free of charge. Must be 18 or older. First and third Saturdays monthly at the Del Mar Library from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m.

Stay the whole two hours or come and go as you please. The Del Mar Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. (858) 755-1666.