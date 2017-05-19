Teenage rock band to open the Fiesta Del Sol

The Elements, a teenage rock band, will be the first band to take the stage at the Fiesta Del Sol Unplugged Stage on Saturday, May 20 at noon. They will be debuting two of their new original songs during their 45-minute set. The Elements will also entertain the crowd with cover songs from bands like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fitz and the Tantrums, Cage the Elephant, and Talking Heads.

This year marks the 38th annual Fiesta Del Sol and the second annual Unplugged Stage.

“Our unplugged stage is an opportunity for up and coming bands to get some exposure in an arena that is more scaled to solid vocals and toned down or acoustic music,” said Mac Williamson of the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce Marketing Team.

Collaboration is key among The Elements. Meeting twice a week for band practice, these young musicians adjusted their set to make it more aligned with the toned down environment of the Unplugged Stage. During the performance, singer Julian Boyer will switch between the keyboards and bass guitar; guitarist Evan Butler will change out his electric guitar to his acoustic guitar; and drummer Dylan Herrera will transition from drums to bass guitar. Hardworking and committed, these talented teens are prepared to wow the crowd. The Unplugged Stage is located in the Fine Art Area of Fiesta Del Sol.

The Elements are sophomores at San Dieguito High School Academy in Encinitas. They have performed at SDA, most recently on St. Patrick’s Day for Spirit Week.

The Elements upcoming performance schedule includes a Luau Fundraiser for Carlsbad Causes for Community (C3), San Diego Fair, Oceanside Art Walk, and The Aquatics Games, an Olympic-style youth water polo tournament created by 5-time Olympian Tony Azevedo, launching this August in Long Beach.

For more information on The Elements, visit www.TheElements.band or email BookTheElements@gmail.com. Follow on Instagram at theelements.band and Twitter at @BandTheElements.