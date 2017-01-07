CCA teen excels as dancer and choreographer

Carmel Valley resident Jacob Soble, 16, has been dancing since he was 6 years old and now the award-winning dancer can add the title of choreographer to his growing resume. The Canyon Crest Academy junior is enrolled in the dance program at Mira Costa College where he is pursuing his dance instructor’s certificate.

The CCA teen also teaches various types of dance, including modern, tap, jazz and contemporary at multiple dance studios throughout San Diego. He also teaches private dance lessons. One of Jacob’s most recent performances includes a duo with dance partner Emily Kogan in CCA’s “Queen Tribute.” The stellar performance received rave reviews from audience members with comments comparing the duo’s moves to those in the TV show “Dancing with the Stars.”

His passion for the art has grown exponentially over the years as he has garnered dozens of dance awards at regional, state and national levels. Jacob says even though he has faced many obstacles and resistance, he has persevered and those experiences have strengthened his mind and passion for the art. Jacob has some words of wisdom for aspiring dancers: “I believe you dance for yourself and dance from the heart. You don’t worry about people judging you and your dance. This is a way of communicating from the heart to others and yourself.”

When he is not in class or teaching dance, Jacob can be found taking master dance classes at the John Malashock Dance Company, as well as in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California. He believes in always improving his dance technique for himself and his students. The teen choreographer says he realizes the competitive nature of the dance industry but feels it’s what he was born to do.

Many of Jacob’s dance performances and choreographed numbers can be found on his You Tube channel under Jacob Soble: www.youtube.com/channel/UC3dDUF

zxr83IRQS6vvRNCPg