Off Track Gallery to host artists' reception

The public is invited to an artists' reception honoring two talented San Dieguito Art Guild members, Karen Fidel (pottery) and Dolores Renner (jewelry), on June 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, suite C-103.

Fidel is a ceramic artist. She loves to make wheel-thrown pottery and then alter them by hand — adding natural organic elements such as rocks, driftwood, and shells. Most of her pottery have natural color glazes, which are all lead free, food safe, dishwasher safe, microwaveable and oven proof.

Fidel continues to take workshops and classes to keep up-to-date on new techniques and glazes. She has her studio in her home, including her own kiln.

Renner is a local, self-taught bead artist. She started beading eight years ago while taking time off work to care for her mother full-time. Renner specializes in various bead-weaving techniques, using Swarovski crystal and glass pearls.

Renner will be featuring her latest work “The rainbow Collection.” She donates 10 percent of each sale from this collection to the North County LGBTQ Resource Center located in Oceanside.

Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.

For more information, visit offtrackgallery.com.

— Submitted press release