Event briefs: Nov. 2

November Art Exhibit at CV Library

Artist Ingrid Schaufstatter will be exhibiting small scale encaustics and artist’s books at Carmel Valley Branch Library, 3919 Townsgate, Dr., San Diego, 92130, from Nov. 1-30. There will be an artist’s reception on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 1-4 p.m. also at the library. For more information, please contact the Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

Memory Cafe to present guest speaker Nov. 10

The Memory Cafe will host a guest speaker on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m., at Grace Point Church, Room 1B, 13340 Hayford Way in Carmel Valley. Joaquin Anguera, PhD will speak on “Making Aging and Old Age Fashionable.”

Foundation for Animal Care and Education golf tournament

On Monday, Nov. 13, the Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) will host its 6th annual golf tournament to benefit local pets in need of emergency care and assistance. This pet-friendly event will be held at the Loma Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach and will allow players to bring their well-behaved pups onto the course for a great day of fun. Golfers will be joined by special VIP guests MLB legend Fred Lynn and PGA Major Tournament Champions Corey Pavin and Jeff Sluman.

The tournament will be followed by a brand new Yappy Hour, including drinks, appetizers, and desserts, an awards ceremony, and a live auction. Guests can register online at bit.ly/facefoundationgolftournament or www.face4pets.org.

Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season

The Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, which includes the Breeders’ Cup, kicked off Nov. 1 and runs through Nov. 26. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit dmtc.com.

For more information on these and other events, visit breederscupfestival.com.

Tribal shaman art exhibition

A special tribal shaman art exhibition at David Alan Collection will be held Nov. 10-Dec. 3.

“Balancing the Universe” will debut an assemblage of over 250 authentic shaman pieces personally collected over two decades and from many different cultures across Asia – Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. Some of the pieces, dating back 400 years, have been passed down through generations and invite us to explore some of the oldest and most revered areas of human endeavor - healing and spirituality.

Location address: 241 S. Cedros Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Visit thedavidalancollection.com, 858-481-8044.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ returns to Old Globe

The Old Globe’s 20th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” will run Nov. 4-Dec. 24 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets: www.TheOldGlobe.org, (619) 23-GLOBE or visit the Box Office.

San Diego Ag Expo

San Diego County Farm Bureau’s third annual Farm and Nursery Expo is to be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Farmers will have the opportunity to network with a wide variety of vendors, visit the educational resource center, and learn about the newest technology and equipment for their farm or nursery.

Visit www.sdfarmbureau.org/Expo.

‘Way Way Out There’ grand opening

An opening night of the Way Way Out There art gallery/studio and office space on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 6-9 p.m. will officially mark the opening of what artists Andy and Ashley Davis deem “The Space Station.” The event will showcase an “out-of-body collection of originals to set the intentions and good vibes of the Way Way Out There Space Station” according to a press release. The event will also feature music and libations from Duck Foot Brewing and Ziobaffa Organic Wines.

Way Way Out There is located at 345 N Coast Hwy 101, Solana Beach, 92075. To learn more, visit waywayouthere.com

‘Conserve With Wine’ event Nov. 2

San Diego Habitat Conservancy is holding a “Conserve With Wine” event Thursday, Nov. 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Carruth Cellars in Solana Beach. The night will be an opportunity to learn more on how to protect and enhance natural resources while accommodating smart-growth. The event will also celebrate the Conservancy’s accomplishments over this past year, including several new projects that have been years in the making, and the acquisition of its new flagship North County property. Free glass if wine and light hors d’oeuvres. $15 suggested donation at the door.

Carruth Cellars is located at 118 S. Cedros Avenue, #C, Solana Beach, 92075.

Ballet Season Opener

“ City Ballet of San Diego will present “The Firebird,” 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown. In an enchanted garden, deep in the forest, Prince Ivan wanders to discover the Firebird, a mystical creature that appears to be a beautiful woman with a bird-like appearance. Tickets $30-$85. (858) 272-8663. cityballet.org

18th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival

Pacific Arts Movement will present the 18th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival Nov. 9-18, which has grown to be the largest showcase of Asian American and international films on the West Coast. With over 150 films from more than 20 countries, shown across six venues, the festival is the place to be for all moviegoers. The audience can pick from a span of genres: action, romance, comedy, drama, animation, documentaries and family-friendly films. For tickets, locations and more, visit sdaff.org

African-American fine art exhibition

Legacy in Black, a new exhibition at San Diego History Center in Balboa Park, highlights the artwork of eight African American artists with noteworthy influence on the African American fine art scene in San Diego. The exhibition runs Nov. 5 - April 15, 2018.Visit sandiegohistory.org

2017 Olivenhain Holiday Crafts Fair

The 2017 Olivenhain Holiday Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall. The Olivenhain Arts and Crafts Fair has continued to grow and expand, offering an eclectic mix of unique hand-crafted works from nearly 100 local artisans. Visit olivenhain.org/events.

Diamond Ball: Evening of comedy with Dana Carvey

​​​​​​​Prepare for a night of nonstop laughs when comedian and impressionist Dana Carvey headlines Tri-City Hospital Foundation’s 37th Annual Diamond Ball at Carlsbad’s Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on Sat., Nov. 18, in what is expected to be a sold-out event. The gala raises funds to bring the most advanced 3D mammography screening technology to Tri-City Medical Center, a community hospital serving North San Diego County.

Dana Carvey, a well-known actor and stand-up comedian, is widely known for being a cast member on Saturday Night Live and playing Garth Algar in the Wayne’s World films.

Ticket sales can be reviewed and purchased online at tricityhospitalfoundation.org.

Free residential Solar Energy Workshop

Whether you want to lower your electric bill or go off the grid, this workshop is for you. Nov. 11, 11 a.m.-noon, Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, 137 N El Camino Real

Encinitas, 92024.Ken Roberts from San Diego County Solar will talk about upcoming changes to net metering, how PV solar works with the utility grid and how it affects billing, leasing vs. buying solar panels, current rebates and incentives and other things to consider - roofing, shade, etc. Bring your questions. Pre-registration required. Register at: bit.ly/2y0rCPt

Lecture: Economic Justice

Friday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.-3 p,m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free

Dr. Ulrich Duchrow, professor of systematic theology at the University of Heidelberg, will discuss how the increasing divide between the “haves” and the “have nots” in many industrialized nations is tied to direct, structural and cultural violence created by imperial capitalism. He will discuss counter-strategies, especially as developed by a network he co-founded, Kairos Europa, which works in collaboration with the World Council of Churches, World Communion of Reformed Churches, Lutheran World Federation, churches, social movements, trade unions and non-governmental organizations to achieve a more economic justice and greater tolerance in societies around the world. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

UCSD presents Ecumenical Music Program

The Newman Center at UCSD presents an Ecumenical Music Program benefitting the Women’s Ministry. The featured performers are The San Diego Mandolin Orchestra, the Newman Choir, and The Good Samaritan Handbell Choir. The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 4321 Eastgate Mall, San Diego, Ca 92121. Admission is $10. For more information, visit womensministry@catholicucsd.org . Tickets maybe purchased at the door.

New Village Arts Theatre presents ‘The Secret Garden’

New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad will present its winter production of the Tony Award-Winning musical, The Secret Garden, directed by the award-winning Rosina Reynolds.

The Secret Garden is adapted from the 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett, with script and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Marsha Norman, and music by Grammy Award-winner Lucy Simon. The production will run from Nov. 3 to Dec. 24.

Tickets can be purchased in person at New Village Arts (2787 State Street, Carlsbad), online at www.newvillagearts.org, or via phone at 760-433-3245.

The Arc’s National Convention

This week, The Arc’s National Convention will kick off in San Diego with nearly 800 disability advocates, professionals, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) coming together to learn, forge connections, and energize the disability rights movement. This event will feature a number of exciting speakers, including New York Times bestselling author Deepak Chopra; Executive Producer of A&E’s hit show Born this Way & Chairman of Bunim/Murray Productions Jonathan Murray; and many others. The event will also feature the 2017 Catalyst Awards, where individuals and organizations from across multiple industries will be recognized for their outstanding achievements in promoting inclusion, equality and dignity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.