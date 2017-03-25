North Coast Rep to present 'Travels with My Aunt'

North Coast Repertory Theatre continues Season 35 with “Travels with My Aunt,” a 2015 New York Times Critic’s Pick that was hailed as “a triumph of theatrical style.” Giles Havergal adapted the Graham Greene novel about eccentric Aunt Augusta who swoops in and shakes up the life of her staid bourgeois nephew. The result is a life-changing, offbeat odyssey created by four astonishingly versatile actors who tackle more than 20 roles. David Ellenstein directs James Saba, David McBean, Richard Baird and Benjamin Cole.

“Travels with My Aunt” previews begin Wednesday, April 12. Opening Night on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m., includes a post-show reception. There will be a special talkback on Friday, April 21, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with Sundays at 7 p.m., through May 7.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.