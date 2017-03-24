Full STEAM+ ahead: DMSEF begins spring fundraising campaign

The Del Mar Schools Education Foundation (DMSEF) has begun its spring fundraising campaign to raise $2 million to support the STEAM+ credentialed specialists in all eight elementary schools in the Del Mar Union School District (DMUSD).

The STEAM+ curriculum is one that integrates science, technology, engineering, the arts, mathematics and physical education into the general curriculum. Credentialed specialists who work in these specific areas are a critical component of this integration. Because of these specialists and the district’s remarkable teaching staff, the students of DMUSD receive the exceptional education that everyone expects for their children.

To date, the DMSEF has raised over $860,000. Although impressive, they have not yet raised what is needed to maintain the existing staffing of specialists for next year. Over the next two months they will be working diligently to reach their goal by continuing to reach out to parents, local businesses and community members to help support this valuable program.

"We are confident that our community will work together to raise what is needed to support the excellent education of our children" said Ty Humes, president and chairman of the DMSEF.

To make a contribution or for more information, visit DMSEF.org or contact (858) 523-6007.

– Submitted by the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation