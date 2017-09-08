Carmel Valley’s Elle McCue honored by NASA Academy

Elle McCue, who is a sophomore student this fall at Canyon Crest Academy, was selected to receive the highest honor awarded to a student at NASA’s Advanced Space Academy. The Right Stuff Award is given to one 15- to 18-year-old student who demonstrates qualities such as leadership, sound decision making, and the seeking and sharing of knowledge.

Elle, a resident of Carmel Valley, was extremely honored to receive the award at the ceremony in early August at the Space and Rocket Research Center in Huntsville, Ala.

Elle has had an interest in space exploration and NASA since she was very young. This summer she taught a Stargazing and Astronomy camp at the La Jolla and Carmel Valley libraries as a project for her Girl Scout Gold Award. She is also involved in a fundraising effort to purchase a telescope, in memory of Astronaut Sally Ride, for use by students in the Carmel Valley area. Elle finds that it is easy to be enthusiastic when teaching younger students. She feels that she is lucky to be a member of what will be known as the “Mars Generation.” Elle’s goal is to encourage local students to become interested in the fields of space technology, astronomy and astrophysics.