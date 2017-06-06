Ocean Air Math Club's honors keep multiplying

The Ocean Air School Math Club celebrated a year’s worth of accomplishments with an award ceremony on June 1.

The Math Club meets once a week in the early morning before school and is run by parent volunteers and coaches. This year 102 talented math enthusiasts from fourth and fifth grades participated in the club.

Math Club students placed highly in a variety of competitions throughout the school year.

In the Math Olympiad for Elementary and Middle School Competition, Ocean Air’s fifth and sixth grade teams won the Highest Team Achievement Award, which is given to the top 10 percent of schools worldwide. The fourth grade team received the Highest Achievement Certificate, given to the top 20 percent of schools worldwide.

Ocean Air Math Club fifth graders.

Sixth grader Grace Li received the Lenchner Award for getting a perfect score in the competition and 17 students at Ocean Air received Gold pins for scoring in the top 2 percent worldwide.

In the AMC 8 math competition, which for the first year was hosted on the Ocean Air campus, fifth grader Ethan Song earned Distinguished Honor Roll, the top 1 percent nationally of 108,296 participating students.

At AMC 8, three students made the Honor Roll for the top 5 percent nationally: fourth grader Larry Wu, fifth grader Ravi Achar and sixth grader Evan Kim. In addition, fifth grader Christopher Lee and sixth grader Grace Li earned Certificates of Achievement given to students in grade six or below who scored in the top 10 percent nationally.

Fourth grade Math Club members.

In MATHCOUNTS, a middle school math competition limited to sixth, seventh and eighth graders, Ocean Air sent 10 students and two alternates to the San Diego Chapter competition.

Ocean Air was one of the 26 schools competing and one of only two elementary schools that participated along with Sycamore Ridge. Ocean Air ranked 14th out of the 26 schools and Evan Kim placed in the top 25 percent of all the contestants.