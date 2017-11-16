Men on a Mission charitable social group to meet Nov. 30

Carmel Valley’s Steve DeNato is hoping to bring local men together to make a difference in their community with his social and charitable group Men on a Mission.

The group meets twice a year and members commit to writing two $100 checks for local charities of the group’s choice at each gathering — a commitment of $400 a year. At the meeting, members share informally about their charities of choice and the men pick who the contributions will be made to.

The meetings are also an opportunity to socialize and hear from interesting guest speakers such as former San Diego Charger center Nick Hardwick and former San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Jones.

“It’s a really good group of guys and a really good cause,” DeNato.

The second meeting for the year will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at New English Brewing Company in Sorrento Valley. The guest speaker will be a member of the military.

DeNato started the group with some of his friends in 2015.

“When I first started to think about giving back, there were so many charities, it was overwhelming,” DeNato said.

After hearing about how some of his Michigan high school friends had joined together to create a similar Men on a Mission group, he thought it was a great idea to start locally.

“Through the power of numbers, we combine our donations to make a positive impact on our local community and have fun doing it,” DeNato said.

At the group’s last gathering in May, the 40 men were able to make donations to Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, which helps transforms the lives of children suffering from physical deformities through reconstructive surgeries, and Hardwick’s selected charity ARTS – A Reason To Survive, which helps San Diego youth realize their full potential through the arts.

While the first meetup in 2015 was held in Encinitas, since then they have mainly gathered at Crust Pizzeria in Torrey Hills. November’s meetup will be the first one held at the brewery, in New English’s recently-opened large event space.

While word has spread grassroots-style through his friends and little league and school connections, DeNato is looking to recruit new members.

“The goal is to get to 100 members so we’re sending $10,000 checks to two separate charities,” DeNato said.

New English Brewing is located at 11545 Sorrento Valley Road, suite 305. For more information, email sdmenonamission@gmail.com or call Steve at (858) 794-7308 or visit sdmenonamission.com.