Locally-owned PureCare Pharmacy celebrates grand opening Aug. 4

The new PureCare Pharmacy, located at Carmel Valley’s Merge, will officially mark its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independent and locally-owned, the pharmacy is owned and operated by Mina Said and his wife Randa, both pharmacists.

The Aug. 4 grand opening event will include food, music, raffles, face painting, balloon twisting and coloring books for kids. The first 100 guests will also receive a reusable tote with pharmacy gifts inside.

“These days, it seems like every day large chains are being bought by even bigger chains to become even bigger chains,” Randa Said said. “What’s being lost is that community feeling–the neighborhood pharmacy where the pharmacist knows you by name. We want to establish long-term relationships with our customers, really understand their needs and be able to really help in any way we can.”

When the Saids moved to Carmel Valley, they thought it would be a perfect place to start putting their passion into action.

“We hope to alleviate the stresses customers usually associate with a pharmacy,” Randa Said said. “We know your time is valuable, and we want to provide friendly, quality service as efficiently possible.”

PureCare Pharmacy plans to offer services such as local delivery, online refills, custom children prescription flavoring, immunizations/travel health, medication therapy management, blister packaging and point-of-care testing.

The Saids also plan to be active in the community through health fairs and educational events.

“This is our community, and we plan to customize our pharmacy and services in ways that best meet the needs of our neighbors.” Said continued. “We want to empower our patients both through education and self-management.”

In addition to traditional over the counter products and self-care needs, the pharmacy also carries some high-quality skincare lines like Avene, Dr. Hauschka’s and Sothy’s as well as vitamins and supplements including Pure Encapsulations, Ortho Molecular, Metagenics and Nordic Naturals.

“Chain pharmacies are cookie cutters of each other, all carrying the exact same products that the corporate office tells them they have to rather than what might appeal to their customers,” Randa Said said. “We have the name brands and the generics, of course, but we also have some really interesting products you won’t find everywhere else.”

PureCare Pharmacy is part of the Health Mart network of independent pharmacies, enabling the pharmacy to pass on additional benefits and savings to their patients. PureCare Pharmacy accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most major insurances with the same co-pays as the large chains.

“The event on August 4 will be a great way for us to meet everyone and enjoy each other outside of working hours,” Said continued. “We want our patients to know they can depend on us and be confident in coming to us for all their family’s needs.”

PureCare Pharmacy is located at 5550 Carmel Mountain Road. For more information, visit purecarepharmacy.com