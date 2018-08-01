Del Mar Union School District selects early childhood development center director

Del Mar Union School District welcomes its new Director of the Early Childhood Development Center, Brigitte Blazys.

Blazys joins the district after having served as the Director of Pacific Beach Presbyterian Preschool, where she was the program’s leader for the past five years. Blazys’s experience, both as a preschool teacher and director, has positioned her well to lead the DMUSD Early Childhood Development Center. Blazys is a skilled educator who loves working with young children and building relationships with families.

— Submitted news release