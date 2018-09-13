Del Mar painter to display work at inaugural ArtWalk Carlsbad

Artists from all over the county will bring their talents to Carlsbad on Sept. 22 and 23 for the city's inaugural ArtWalk along Armada Drive.

The art show — which also holds similar events in Little Italy in April and Liberty Station in August — will feature dozens of artists and aims to bring visitors together for an immersive experience that includes various media and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new ArtWalk Carlsbad event in an effort to make fine art more accessible to all and give our local artists and artists from around the country an opportunity to get in front of as many art enthusiasts as possible,” said Sandi Cottrell, ArtWalk San Diego Director, in a news release. “Not only is ArtWalk always a fun and inspiring event, but it brings the community together on a creative level. We recognize San Diego’s North County’s growth and we now offer more art lovers the chance to experience a fine art festival close to home. Not to mention, the venue’s wide boulevard with lush landscaping and beautiful vistas creates an inspiring backdrop for viewing and purchasing artwork.”

Dawn Kureshy, a 20-year Del Mar resident and 10-year painter, recently discussed her excitement to be involved in ArtWalk Carlsbad and her story with her art.

What can you tell us about your history with art?

For as long as I can remember I wanted to learn to paint. In my heart, I knew I wanted to be an artist so finally, 10 years ago, I began by taking acrylic painting classes hosted by the San Diego Art Institute. I learned that I love the entire process of making art that makes people feel good.

How has your art evolved over the years?

Over the years as I’ve gained confidence in the creative process my artwork has developed a “loose” quality that’s an expression of what’s in my heart at that point in time. I love it when people tell me that looking at my work makes them “feel good”!

What will you be showing at the ArtWalk?

At this ArtWalk, I was lucky and happy to get a double space so I can bring a variety of artwork. I’ll be showing and selling my new large paintings of ravens and crows, my raw canvas abstracts and lots of whimsical pieces. Most of my work now is considered “mixed media” which in my case is primarily acrylic paint and oil pastels.

What attracted you to the Carlsbad ArtWalk?

I’ve sold my art at ArtWalk in Little Italy and Liberty Station for more than five years now but I’m really excited to be part of the inaugural event in Carlsbad. Great food (beer & wine!) , great art and entertainment not to mention the beautiful ocean coast view at the location on the hill above the outlet mall on Armada street.