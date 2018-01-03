Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Jan. 5)

Families Make History: New Year's Wish Banners

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Using a variety of art materials like fabric, paint, yarn, beads, and branches (and, of course, your imagination), create your own banner that you can design with your New Year’s wishes and images every Saturday and Sunday in January from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/28ZV8GX.

West African Dance

Every Friday, guest instructors from Los Angeles to San Diego offer their expert talent and technique in teaching dance, which is accessible to all, from newcomers to advanced. Be prepared for a high energy class accompanied by live percussionists.

It takes place every Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 100. Cost ranges from $13 to $15. For more information, call 760-402-7229.

First Fridays

This monthly event supports local artists with visual art, music and dance on Jan. 5 from 8 to 10 p.m. at Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard, suite A102.

Entrance is a suggested donation of $10.

For more information, visit www.dancepaw.com.

Workshop: Rhythm, Nature and the Soul

Immerse yourself in the peace and beauty of nature in this one day retreat, facilitated by internationally acclaimed author and music therapist Christine Stevens on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1905 Crest Drive.

Learn how to play frame drums, discover healing rhythms, chanting practices and tools to set your intention for your new year. No musical experience is necessary. Bring a drum, flute or percussion instrument if you have one.

Admission is $110. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2pUac3c.

Tai Chi

Master Richard Hsu will guide the class through a one hour session of exercises that will rejuvenate your body’s internal energy, achieving better blood circulation and reducing mental stress Jan. 6 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/1EqwxGF.

Half-price Book Sale

Thousands of books, CDs and DVDs will be half-off at the Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

Healing Arts Class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie on Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. and Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. at Scripps Hospital, Brain Injury Treatment Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. Supplies provided.

For more information, email schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org.

Zimbeat

The group will perform dances and songs rooted in tribal and popular traditions of both South Africa and Zimbabwe with a unique contemporary sound Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2BUxkjH.

Bollywood Dancing

This session of a fusion of Indian and Western dance styles will provide a cardio workout every Sunday in January from 4 to 8 p.m. at North County Dance Studio, 535 Encinitas Boulevard.

The cost is $60 for four classes.

For more information, visit www.sdbollywoodsteps.com.

Introduction to Painting with Sandra Dodd

Emerging artists will learn how to paint in this fun and supportive ongoing class on Jan. 9 and Jan. 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newscastle Ave. Materials will be provided.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/1Et1vOV.

The Jazz Bend

The new trio features Peter Pupping on guitar, Mark Hunter from the band “Fatburger” on electric bass and Kevin Koch from the band “Fatburger” on drums. They will perform eclectic Jazz bending popular genres from Rock, Pop, Funk, Latin, Blues, Standards and Smooth Jazz styles on Jan. 10 from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information, visit www.Encinitasca.gov/WedNoon.

The Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra

The renowned orchestra of 40 talented musicians, playing Russian and Ukrainian folk instruments, will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

Tickets are $15 to $30 each. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2lSyCFl.

Portraits, Pets, People and Beyond

Do you struggle to create beautiful family portraits - of your human or four-legged family members? Sandy Zelasko from Sandra Lee Photography helps you to improve your 'eye' for creating a great photo in just 3 hours from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6 at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

Admission is $55 to $66. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AimzWL.

Pomegranate Pruning Workshop

Interested in permaculture and tree pruning? You'll leave this workshop with in-depth knowledge about how to prune pomegranate trees as well as hands-on experience in pruning on Jan. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road.

Admission is a suggested donation of $25.

For more information, call 760-452-8149.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Loving Vincent; Lady Bird and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.