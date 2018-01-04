'Medicine Show' to take place Jan. 13

Kevin Roth and Ken Lehnig's Medicine Show will be performed Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 2020 Chestnut Ave. in Carlsbad.

Recently settled in San Diego, Kevin Roth is an internationally acclaimed master of the lap dulcimer, with a dozen albums for Folkways/Smithsonian Records. His songs and instrumental pieces incorporate traditional, contemporary and jazz influences.

Ken Lehnig Courtesy

Ken Lehnig is a veteran of the SoCal music scene with decades of performing, recording, and mentoring under his belt. He's pulled together a talented ensemble featuring banjo, harmonica and viola to play selections from his latest release, a folk opera with a Wild West setting.