Botanic garden offering docent classes

The San Diego Botanic Garden is offering classes for people to become docents and learn about the collection of plants at the 37-acre property, beginning in mid-January.

The cost for the eight classes at 230 Quail Gardens Drive is $60. Pre-requisites prior to enrollment are required.

Classes include:

• Jan. 19, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Introduction to Docent Program and Garden Overview

• Feb. 2 - Botany Bootcamp and Larabee Legacy

• Feb. 16 - Palms and Cycads

• March 2 - Mediterranean Climate Gardens

• March 16 - California Native Plans and Firescape Gardens

• March 30 - Trees in the Garden and the Herb Garden

• April 13- Bamboo and Subtropical Fruit Gardens

• May 27 - Succulents

For more information and to register, contact Liz Woodward, San Diego Botanic Garden docent training coordinator, at 760-420-1455 or liz@woodwardweb.net.

