Botanic garden offering docent classes

The San Diego Botanic Garden is offering classes for people to become docents and learn about the collection of plants at the 37-acre property, beginning in mid-January.
The cost for the eight classes at 230 Quail Gardens Drive is $60. Pre-requisites prior to enrollment are required.
Classes include:
• Jan. 19, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Introduction to Docent Program and Garden Overview
• Feb. 2 - Botany Bootcamp and Larabee Legacy
• Feb. 16 - Palms and Cycads
• March 2 - Mediterranean Climate Gardens
• March 16 - California Native Plans and Firescape Gardens
• March 30 - Trees in the Garden and the Herb Garden
• April 13- Bamboo and Subtropical Fruit Gardens
• May 27 - Succulents
For more information and to register, contact Liz Woodward, San Diego Botanic Garden docent training coordinator, at 760-420-1455 or liz@woodwardweb.net.