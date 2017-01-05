Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Jan. 6)

Darius Degher at the Roxy

Encinitas-based musician Darius Degher will play upbeat, bluesy music at The Roxy on Jan. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The gig is part of his monthly First Friday show at the venue, 517 S. Coast Hwy, and will include three sets of covers and originals from his five albums.

Stephen Keyes and Duncan Aldrich will guest perform with Degher.

Admission is free.

Leucadia/Encinitas Farmers Market and Art Fair

Enjoy fruit, vegetables and other fresh food, as well as handmade arts and crafts at the weekly Leucadia/Encinitas Farmers Market and Art Fair.

The event, at Paul Ecke Elementary, 185 Union Street, will take place Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

R+D Conservatory with Lissa Corona

Visual artist and educator Lissa Corona continues her 15-week course to help young artists develop their visual style Jan. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The courses, open to teens in grades seven through 12, cost between $375 and $475. They take place at Temple Solel, 3575 Manchester Ave.

For more information, call 760-456-9294.

Botanic Garden to display Egyptian tapestries

The San Diego Botanic Garden will display 24 garden-themed tapestries from the Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre in Egypt from Jan. 14 to March 31.

The tapestries, originally developed as an “experiment in creativity,” were created beginning in 1952 by leading Egyptian architect Ramses Wissa Wassef, who believed everyone has artistic skills but these develop only when they practice the crafts as children, according to a news release.

Eighteen wool and six cotton tapestries will be on display in the Ecke Building at the Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Jan. 14 through March 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Glenn Weiss, North American representative for the Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre and well-known public art consultant, will give a free lecture on Wissa Wassef’s legacy on Jan. 12 at 4 p.m.

Books, wall signs and a short documentary about the making of the tapestries and the aspirations of Wissa Wassef, will also be on display. Visit www.sdbgarden.org