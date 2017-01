San Diego-based beer brewery Modern Times will open a tasting room in Encinitas, according to the brewery's blog.

The location, at 470 S. Highway 101, will include about 150 seats around a horseshoe-shaped bar.

More than 30 beers, brewed at the Lomaland Fermentorium and planned locations in LA and Anaheim, will be on tap at any given time. Merchandise, coffee bags and beer-to-go will also be on sale.

Modern Times has not yet announced when the location will be opened.