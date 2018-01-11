Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Jan. 12)

Encinitas Historical Walking Tour
The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Jan. 20. The tour, which is led by an Encinitas Historical Society volunteer, begins at 10 a.m. in the classroom of the 1883 Schoolhouse, located at 390 West F Street.
The tour provides participants with interesting facts about Encinitas’ history, including how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” Attendees will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear interesting anecdotes about the early owners of many historic buildings. They will learn about Encinitas’ first “recycler,” Miles Kellogg, who built many buildings in the 1920s including the iconic boathouses—the most photographed buildings in Encinitas.
The tour finishes around noon. For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.
Darshan with Her Holiness Sai Maa: A Divine Blessing
Darshan with Her Holiness Sai Maa Darshan is always free, a gift for our expansion. Experience an intimate, enlightened moment with Sai Maa, a spiritual master whose powerful presence embodies pure divinity on Feb. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive.
Maa’s divine presence brings you into communion with your own spiritual essence and gifts you with a healing grace that will always be with you. All are welcome to Darshan. Darshan is not associated with a religion, rather it is a blessing of Divine Light given by an Enlightened Master. Darshan (in Sanskrit meaning ‘sight,’ as in beholding a vision) is an experience that awakens and empowers our divine self, and unveils our highest reality.
The event is free but requires reservations, which can be made at http://bit.ly/2lUKOFj.
Families Make History: New Year's Wish Banners
A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Using a variety of art materials like fabric, paint, yarn, beads, and branches (and, of course, your imagination), create your own banner that you can design with your New Year’s wishes and images every Saturday and Sunday in January from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/28ZV8GX.
Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library Book Sale
All hardback fiction and audiobooks will be 50 percent off throughout January at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92007.
For more information, call 760-753-4027.
West African Dance
Every Friday, guest instructors from Los Angeles to San Diego offer their expert talent and technique in teaching dance, which is accessible to all, from newcomers to advanced. Be prepared for a high energy class accompanied by live percussionists.
It takes place every Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 100. Cost ranges from $13 to $15. For more information, call 760-402-7229.
Musical 'Medicine Show' to take place Jan. 13
Kevin Roth and Ken Lehnig's Medicine Show will be performed Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 2020 Chestnut Ave. in Carlsbad.
Recently settled in San Diego, Roth is an internationally-acclaimed master of the lap dulcimer, with a dozen albums for Folkways/Smithsonian Records. His songs and instrumental pieces incorporate traditional, contemporary and jazz influences.
Ken Lehnig is a veteran of the SoCal music scene with decades of performing, recording, and mentoring under his belt. He's pulled together a talented ensemble featuring banjo, harmonica and viola to play selections from his latest release, a folk opera with a Wild West setting.
The cost for the show is $18 or $15 for members. Children under 12 are free. For more information, visit www.sdfolkheritage.org.
Bollywood Dancing
This session of a fusion of Indian and Western dance styles will provide a cardio workout every Sunday in January from 4 to 8 p.m. at North County Dance Studio, 535 Encinitas Boulevard. The cost is $60 for four classes.
For more information, visit www.sdbollywoodsteps.com.
Introduction to Painting with Sandra Dodd
Emerging artists will learn how to paint in this fun and supportive ongoing class on Jan. 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newscastle Ave. Materials will be provided.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/1Et1vOV.
Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra
The renowned orchestra of 40 talented musicians, playing Russian and Ukrainian folk instruments, will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.
Featuring traditional folk dancers, singers, and guest artists from Russia. Proceeds will help to purchase a concert grand piano for the Encinitas Community and Senior Center.
Tickets cost $15 to $30. For tickets and more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AHVgW4.
North Coast Singers auditions
Children and teenagers, grades second through twelfth, are invited to join for the 25th anniversary season. Auditions will be held through Jan. 16 at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, for one of the top children's choruses in San Diego with more than 100 boys and girls in four ensembles.
The program ignites a love of singing and creativity while facilitating the development of individual voices, musical literacy, confidence, and leadership skills. Need-based scholarships are available.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2FfKeuB. To register for an audition, email info@northcoastsingers.com.
'Twelfth Night'
San Dieguito Academy theatre students will present William Shakespeare's classic comedy "Twelfth Night" Jan. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.
The play, set in the 1920s, follows a woman who disguises herself as a man after the passing of her twin brother. Soon after, a series of romantic dilemmas ensue.
Tickets will cost $8 for students and $15 for adults.
For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito.
Workshop: Hope Made Visible
This expressive arts workshop series is open to all patients, facilitated by Alessandra Colfi, PhD. from Jan. 12 to March 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at UCSD Cancer Center, 1200 Garden View Road.
Flags have been used in Nepal and Tibet as a symbolic means to promote peace, compassion, strength and wisdom. People affected by cancer have been answering our call to join in making flags as living journals of hope, sharing dreams, victories, losses and concerns.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/2AGoQLN.
Joe Garrison
Visionary composer Joe Garrison will perform "The Broken Jar" on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.
Tickets for the concert are $15 in advance at www.squareup.com/store/ruthless-hippies or $20 at the door.
Living Wall/Vertical Garden
Learn the basics of planting a 10-foot-by-20-foot vertical living wall made out of succulents Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.
The cost is $30 to $36. The materials fee is $80. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mebwd3.
The Hutchins Consort: Animals
The eight-instrument string consort will take you on a musical journey through wildlife Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.
Cats, bees, and other species will be present at this free concert that is open to the entire family.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AHWXmo.
Surf movies
The staff at the Cardiff Library will bring out feature films from their collection of surf movies to screen on the library's big screen every Saturday in January at 2 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave. For specific movie titles, please check with library staff.
For more information, call 760-753-4027.
Family Day on the Farm
Every second Sunday of the month enjoy a family-friendly morning of activities that can include seeding, transplanting, composting, harvesting and more at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, from 10 a.m. to noon. This month's theme is chickens.
For more information, call 760-452-8149.
Public Farm Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the production methods and the innovative technology used at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Rancho Road, on Jan. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 760-452-8149.
Financial Planning for Young Families
People are invited to learn a comprehensive approach to financial planning on Jan. 14 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.
Topics will include retirement planning, tax saving strategies, college planning, investment management and more.
For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2CVaqgE.
Concert: Camarada, Come Together
Members of the Camarada orchestra and local musicians who have been part of the week-long chamber music program will perform Ravel's seductive Bolero, and Marquez's spirited Danzon No.2 on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.
For more information about this free concert, visit http://bit.ly/2mdS8Nm.
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Loving Vincent; Lady Bird and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.
Encinitas Library Book Sale
The Encinitas Library Bookstore, 540 Cornish Drive, will sell books in a variety of genres for between 25 cents and $1 at a sale Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The sale will be open at 9 a.m. for library members. (You may join at the door).
For more information, visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.
David Borgo and Gunnar Biggs
Musicians David Borgo and Gunnar Biggs will perform at the Encinitas Library in the community room, 540 Cornish Drive, on Feb. 3 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Borgo is an educator, ethnomusicologist and UCSD professor. He is an internationally acclaimed saxophonist who can tear it up on tenor, soprano, and a slew of instruments from all over the globe. He is conversant in a wide variety of styles, but he is exceptionally adept at improvisation.
Biggs has been a prominent figure in the Southern California music scene for more than 40 years. He has served as Instructor at SDSU for 25 years, Director of big bands at Palomar College, taught bass at Cal State San Marcos, Palomar, and Mira Costa. Much in demand as a session player in the studios, Biggs can be heard on numerous recordings including his own CD, Footprint, featuring all original compositions.
The concert is free to the public, but seating is limited to chairs in the room only.
For more information, visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.