Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Jan. 12)

Encinitas Historical Walking Tour

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Jan. 20. The tour, which is led by an Encinitas Historical Society volunteer, begins at 10 a.m. in the classroom of the 1883 Schoolhouse, located at 390 West F Street.

The tour provides participants with interesting facts about Encinitas’ history, including how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” Attendees will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear interesting anecdotes about the early owners of many historic buildings. They will learn about Encinitas’ first “recycler,” Miles Kellogg, who built many buildings in the 1920s including the iconic boathouses—the most photographed buildings in Encinitas.

The tour finishes around noon. For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.

Darshan with Her Holiness Sai Maa: A Divine Blessing

Darshan with Her Holiness Sai Maa Darshan is always free, a gift for our expansion. Experience an intimate, enlightened moment with Sai Maa, a spiritual master whose powerful presence embodies pure divinity on Feb. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive.

Maa’s divine presence brings you into communion with your own spiritual essence and gifts you with a healing grace that will always be with you. All are welcome to Darshan. Darshan is not associated with a religion, rather it is a blessing of Divine Light given by an Enlightened Master. Darshan (in Sanskrit meaning ‘sight,’ as in beholding a vision) is an experience that awakens and empowers our divine self, and unveils our highest reality.

The event is free but requires reservations, which can be made at http://bit.ly/2lUKOFj.

Families Make History: New Year's Wish Banners

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Using a variety of art materials like fabric, paint, yarn, beads, and branches (and, of course, your imagination), create your own banner that you can design with your New Year’s wishes and images every Saturday and Sunday in January from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/28ZV8GX.

Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library Book Sale

All hardback fiction and audiobooks will be 50 percent off throughout January at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92007.

For more information, call 760-753-4027.

West African Dance

Every Friday, guest instructors from Los Angeles to San Diego offer their expert talent and technique in teaching dance, which is accessible to all, from newcomers to advanced. Be prepared for a high energy class accompanied by live percussionists.

It takes place every Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 100. Cost ranges from $13 to $15. For more information, call 760-402-7229.

Musical 'Medicine Show' to take place Jan. 13

Kevin Roth and Ken Lehnig's Medicine Show will be performed Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 2020 Chestnut Ave. in Carlsbad.

Recently settled in San Diego, Roth is an internationally-acclaimed master of the lap dulcimer, with a dozen albums for Folkways/Smithsonian Records. His songs and instrumental pieces incorporate traditional, contemporary and jazz influences.

Ken Lehnig is a veteran of the SoCal music scene with decades of performing, recording, and mentoring under his belt. He's pulled together a talented ensemble featuring banjo, harmonica and viola to play selections from his latest release, a folk opera with a Wild West setting.

The cost for the show is $18 or $15 for members. Children under 12 are free. For more information, visit www.sdfolkheritage.org.

Bollywood Dancing

This session of a fusion of Indian and Western dance styles will provide a cardio workout every Sunday in January from 4 to 8 p.m. at North County Dance Studio, 535 Encinitas Boulevard. The cost is $60 for four classes.

For more information, visit www.sdbollywoodsteps.com.

Introduction to Painting with Sandra Dodd

Emerging artists will learn how to paint in this fun and supportive ongoing class on Jan. 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newscastle Ave. Materials will be provided.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/1Et1vOV.

Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra

The renowned orchestra of 40 talented musicians, playing Russian and Ukrainian folk instruments, will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

Featuring traditional folk dancers, singers, and guest artists from Russia. Proceeds will help to purchase a concert grand piano for the Encinitas Community and Senior Center.

Tickets cost $15 to $30. For tickets and more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AHVgW4.

North Coast Singers auditions

Children and teenagers, grades second through twelfth, are invited to join for the 25th anniversary season. Auditions will be held through Jan. 16 at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, for one of the top children's choruses in San Diego with more than 100 boys and girls in four ensembles.

The program ignites a love of singing and creativity while facilitating the development of individual voices, musical literacy, confidence, and leadership skills. Need-based scholarships are available.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2FfKeuB. To register for an audition, email info@northcoastsingers.com.

'Twelfth Night'

San Dieguito Academy theatre students will present William Shakespeare's classic comedy "Twelfth Night" Jan. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.

The play, set in the 1920s, follows a woman who disguises herself as a man after the passing of her twin brother. Soon after, a series of romantic dilemmas ensue.

Tickets will cost $8 for students and $15 for adults.