Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Jan. 13)

Bollywood dancing

Payal Nanavati will teach bollywood dancing, a fusion of Indian and Western dance styles, as well as a cardio workout, on Jan. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m.

The month-long workshop, which take place every Sunday and began Jan. 8 and end Jan. 29, costs $60 for the month. The classes take place at 1465 Encinitas Blvd., suite A102.

For more information, call 215-327-8691.

Caregiver workshop

San Dieguito United Methodist Church presents a workshop for caregivers with educational programs, community resources and lunch on Jan. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Topics include Taking Care of the Caregiver, Care Options, Difficult Conversations, All About Dimentia, along with advice from a panel of caregivers.

The free event is located at 170 Calle Magdalena. For more information and to register, call 858-268-4432.

Annual Wellness Week Jan. 21-27

Wellness Week in Encinitas will be held Jan. 21-27. The event is a week-long program of events and special offers designed to engage the public in learning about and experiencing ways to improve their physical, mental and spiritual well-being. The week begins with the Wellness Week Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, 92024). Enjoy dozens of exhibitors (in the library parking lot and inside), offering everything from free mini-treatments and samples to workshops and kids’ activities.

Throughout the week, participating organizations offer free exams, consultations, classes, workshops, and discounts. For more information on Wellness Week, visit www.encinitas101.com/events/wellness-week/#

Music by the Sea: Hernandez Giacopuzzi Duo

Violist Juan-Miguel Hernandez and pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi will perform at the Encinitas Library on Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Selections include Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in D Major, Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro and Widmung, Liszt’s Paraphrase on Verdi’s Rigoletto.

The event takes place at 540 Cornish Drive, and tickets are $14 at the door. For more information, call 760-633-2746.

Opening reception: Jason Adkins

Painter Jason Adkins presents “Pretty Dirty Things” on Jan. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The free event at the Encinitas Community Center Gallery, 1140 Oakcrest Park, will feature colorful works that reference abstract gestures.

For more information, call 760-943-2260.

The Hutchins Consort: Animals

The Hutchins Consort will play songs about wildlife and animals Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.

The free event will take place at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

La Paloma Theatre

Now Showing: Loving, Manchester by the Sea, Rocky Horror Picture Show

Tickets: $10, $9 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101 Show Times 760-436-7469

Leucadia/Encinitas Farmers Market and Art Fair

Enjoy fruit, vegetables and other fresh food, as well as handmade arts and crafts at the weekly Leucadia/Encinitas Farmers Market and Art Fair.

The event, at Paul Ecke Elementary, 185 Union Street, will take place Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

R+D Conservatory with Lissa Corona

Visual artist and educator Lissa Corona continues her 15-week course to help young artists develop their visual style Jan. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The courses, open to teens in grades seven through 12, cost between $375 and $475. They take place at Temple Solel, 3575 Manchester Ave.

For more information, call 760-456-9294.

Botanic Garden to display Egyptian tapestries

The San Diego Botanic Garden will display 24 garden-themed tapestries from the Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre in Egypt from Jan. 14 to March 31.

The tapestries, originally developed as an “experiment in creativity,” were created beginning in 1952 by leading Egyptian architect Ramses Wissa Wassef, who believed everyone has artistic skills but these develop only when they practice the crafts as children, according to a news release.

Eighteen wool and six cotton tapestries will be on display in the Ecke Building at the Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Jan. 14 through March 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Glenn Weiss, North American representative for the Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre and well-known public art consultant, will give a free lecture on Wissa Wassef’s legacy on Jan. 12 at 4 p.m.

Books, wall signs and a short documentary about the making of the tapestries and the aspirations of Wissa Wassef, will also be on display. Visit www.sdbgarden.org

Restaurant Week runs Jan. 15-Jan. 22

The 13th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week returns Sunday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 22 for an edible extravaganza to ring in the New Year. With over 180 participating restaurants offering prix-fixe menu options throughout San Diego County, you’re sure to find the perfect place to satisfy any craving. San Diego Restaurant Week is also holding a very delicious partnership for January 2017 as many of the San Diego Restaurant Week restaurants team up with local Girl Scouts to celebrate the arrival of Girl Scouting in San Diego 100 years ago, as well as the 100th anniversary of delectable, scrumptious, delicious Girl Scout Cookies. To celebrate, chefs are getting creative with America’s favorite cookies to dish out special offerings for SDRW diners.

Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information, including a list of participating restaurants, or to make your reservations in advance.

Tiger expert to speak

Amit Sankhala, an expert on tiger conservation, will speak at the Scott Dunn USA office in Solana Beach on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sankhala is highly regarded within India’s tiger community for his passion and knowledge for ecotourism. His grandfather was known as “The Tiger Man of India” for his pioneering of tiger conservation, and his father led the way for local sustainable tourism. Sankhala is continuing the mission of tiger and nature conservation. He’s an active trustee of Tiger Trust and has three luxurious lodges in India, including a wilderness camp, Jamtara.

Scott Dunn USA is located at 420 North Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, 92075. RSVP to bella.collins@scottdunn.com or call 858-345-1730. Visit www.scottdunn.com/blog/an-evening-with-amit