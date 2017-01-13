Musician George Winston to return to La Paloma Theater

Playing at La Paloma Theater has been a longstanding tradition for musician George Winston.

The Santa Cruz-based pianist said he has been drawn to the Encinitas venue each year since 1982 because of what he considers the city’s “charm.”

“I love the theatre, area and people,” he said. “It’s just a great place to play and to be. I just always appreciate always being able to come back. It’s really new to San Diego but it really has its own identity.”

Winston will once again perform at La Paloma on Jan. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. in a winter-themed show.

The Saturday show is currently sold out, according to the theater, located at 471 S. Coast Hwy 101.

About 15 original and cover songs will be performed during his set, and instruments such as piano, guitar and harmonica will be played.

Some of Winston’s favorite pieces to play are Peanuts pieces from Charlie Brown by Vince Guiraldi.

He described most of the pieces he’ll play as “rhythm and blues piano.”

“It’s kind of a mixture of the melodic and the up-tempo, which feels just right,” he said.

On top of regular admission, the musician, who has released 13 studio albums, invites guests to bring canned food to donate to Encinitas’ Community Resource Center.

Proceeds from CD sales will also be donated to the organization, he said.

Winston has a history of supporting charities, as he released EPs that benefited cancer research and other causes.

“I just want to help out,” he said. “It’s great to have the chance to play. That was sort of given to me. We all try to help out how we can.”

Tickets to Winston’s performance are $42.39 each at http://bit.ly/2ikwsKz. A minimum $10 donation is suggested as well to assist in the renovation of the theater.