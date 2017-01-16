Peter Pupping to offer six weeks of guitar classes

Encinitas-based guitarist Peter Pupping will teach six weeks of classes for budding musicians.

Pupping, who has been teaching for more than 30 years, invites guitarists of all levels to improve their skills, musicianship and technique in a small-group setting.

The classes will focus on improving scales, chord vocabulary, music reading and improvisation for beginning through advanced students.

“A small group setting improves musicianship by requiring students to play along with others, perform for others, and learn from everyone’s challenges,” Pupping said in a news release. “Everyone who trains in a group setting stretches their skills and ends up a better guitar player.”

The courses, which take place every Monday beginning Jan. 23 through Feb. 27 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each class, take place at Ranch View Baptist Church, 416 Rancho Santa Fe Road. The coast is $225 per participant and includes course materials for the six classes.

For more information, call 760-815-5616 or email peter@guitarsounds.com.