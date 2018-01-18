Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Jan. 19)

Fundraiser for cancer patient

Supporters of Kira Stanley, a La Costa Canyon High School student who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, will host a surf competition and fundraising part for the girl Jan. 20.

The surf competition will take place at Moonlight Beach, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The fundraising party will take place at Park 101 Carlsbad from 5 to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.helpkirafight.org.

"Light to the World"

This film about the life and teachings of Baha’u’llah will be screened for free Jan. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

There is a story unfolding. It is a story of humanity’s progress through history, propelled by the teachings of the Messengers of God.

Two hundred years ago, Baha’u’llah brought teachings for this age. Teachings that represent an end to division and otherness, through which the oneness of humankind can be realized.

For more information, email 200th2017@gmail.com.

Marketing workshop

Learn how to create a solid online foundation to grow and attract new customers for your business and start the New Year strong at Cardiff 101 Main Street’s Business Workshop on Jan. 24 from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave.

The workshop will be conducted by Evan Larkin, the Digital Director for Lightpost Digital North County and Director of Marketing for LexVid services, Inc. St this workshop, business owners will explore and evaluate the marketing channels for your business and determine if they are profitable or not. You will examine and understand the advantages and disadvantages of online, print, TV and radio Marketing. And lastly, gain best practice techniques for websites, search engine optimization, online listings and reviews.

The event is free to all local businesses and entrepreneurs. Register by providing your business name and website to evan@lightpostdigital.com or call 760-436-0431. All registrants will receive a free comprehensive digital audit and a full online listings report of their business when they arrive. For more information, you can check out Lightpost Digital at www.facebook.com/NorthcountyDigitalSD.

LIFE Lecture

Keith Meldahl, professor of geology and oceanography, will lead a discussion on surfing, tsunamis and sea level changes along the California Coast on Jan. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue.

Meldahl will talk about waves and other issues covered in his latest book, "Surf, Sand and Stone."

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Rockin' Rotary event

Rotarians from District 5340 will be hosting an event to socialize with other local North County Rotarians and to meet and greet new potential members.

The event will be held on January 27th from 6-9 pm at the Aqua Hedionda Foundation located at 1580 Cannon Road in Carlsbad.

The $25 per person admission includes appetizers, pizza, wine, and local craft beer from Latitude 33 Brewing Company. Live entertainment will be provided by the JP Hennessy Band from the Encinitas "Animal House" Rotary Club.

The event is limited to 200 people. To register or for more information visit www.RockinRoatry.com or email Dvansiclen@gmail.com.

Encinitas Historical Walking Tour

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Jan. 20. The tour, which is led by an Encinitas Historical Society volunteer, begins at 10 a.m. in the classroom of the 1883 Schoolhouse, located at 390 West F Street.

The tour provides participants with interesting facts about Encinitas’ history, including how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” Attendees will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear interesting anecdotes about the early owners of many historic buildings. They will learn about Encinitas’ first “recycler,” Miles Kellogg, who built many buildings in the 1920s including the iconic boathouses—the most photographed buildings in Encinitas.

The tour finishes around noon. For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.

Families Make History: New Year's Wish Banners

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Using a variety of art materials like fabric, paint, yarn, beads, and branches (and, of course, your imagination), create your own banner that you can design with your New Year’s wishes and images every Saturday and Sunday in January from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/28ZV8GX.

Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra

The renowned orchestra of 40 talented musicians, playing Russian and Ukrainian folk instruments, will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

Featuring traditional folk dancers, singers, and guest artists from Russia. Proceeds will help to purchase a concert grand piano for the Encinitas Community and Senior Center.

Tickets cost $15 to $30. For tickets and more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AHVgW4.

The Hutchins Consort: Bach and Rock

The Consort will play the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, along with Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and other great rock bands, on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive.

Tickets cost $15 to $35. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2Db3ecx.

Workshop: All About Worms

On Jan. 20, sign up for Solana Center's vermicomposting workshop at 1 p.m. and Mia's Fruit Tree Class (no registration required) at 10 a.m. Both workshops will be held at Weidners Gardens, 695 Normandy Road. Vermicomposting (worm composting) is an environmentally-friendly way to turn your food waste into nutrient-rich castings for your plants or garden beds. Learn how easy it is to compost your food waste with red wriggler worms at this interactive presentation.

Hot dogs will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call 760-436-7986 x700.

Heritage Museum 30th Anniversary Celebration

The museum invites you to join the wagon train through its history and stop along the way to enjoy special exhibits, craft beer, boutique wine and delicious fare all while listening to live bluegrass from Rosa's Cantina on Jan. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.