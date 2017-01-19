Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Jan. 20)

Afro-Brazilian Dance

Various styles like samba, afro-contemporary, samba-reggae, and Brazilian street dance are combined for an Afro-Brazilian Dance class, taking place on Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The class is the first in a series through March 30.

The cost for the classes, which take place at 1140 Oak Crest Park Drive, range from $107.50 to $117.50.

For more information, call 760-943-2260.

Foreign Film: Timbuktu

MiraCosta College’s San Elijo campus presents a screening of “Timbuktu” on Jan. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The PG-13 French-Mauritanian, French-Arabic film, presented with English subtitles follows the abruptly disrupted life of a cattle herder and his family.

The screening is free and located at 3333 Manchester Ave. in the student center conference room.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Annual Wellness Week Jan. 21-27

Wellness Week in Encinitas will be held Jan. 21-27. The event is a week-long program of events and special offers designed to engage the public in learning about and experiencing ways to improve their physical, mental and spiritual well-being. The week begins with the Wellness Week Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, 92024). Enjoy dozens of exhibitors (in the library parking lot and inside), offering everything from free mini-treatments and samples to workshops and kids’ activities.

Throughout the week, participating organizations offer free exams, consultations, classes, workshops, and discounts. For more information on Wellness Week, visit www.Encinitas101.com/events/wellness-week/#

Whisperings Piano Concert

Chad Lawson will present a piano concert of his solo work Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $25 at the door.

The performance will take place at 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2iR26AV

George Winston to perform at La Paloma Theater

Popular musician George Winston will once again perform at La Paloma Theater on Jan. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. in a winter-themed show. The Saturday show is currently sold out, according to the theater, located at 471 S. Coast Hwy 101.

About 15 original and cover songs will be performed during his set, and instruments such as piano, guitar and harmonica will be played.

On top of regular admission, the musician, who has released 13 studio albums, invites guests to bring canned food to donate to Encinitas’ Community Resource Center.

Proceeds from CD sales will also be donated to the organization, he said.

Tickets to Winston’s performance are $42.39 each at http://bit.ly/2ikwsKz. A minimum $10 donation is suggested as well to assist in the renovation of the theater.

Visual Storytelling- Photography

Cliff Oliver presents a class on iPhone/smart phone photography from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Art Lounge on 101.

The class, which takes place at 816 S. Coast Highway 101, costs $55.

For more information, call 858-442-8666.

San Diego Baroque Soloists: Amore

This concert at the Encinitas Library on Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. will feature the music of Handel, Vivaldi and Corelli.

It will feature internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Paz, as well as violinits Pierre Joubert and Healy Henderson, cellist Alex Greenbaum and harpsichordist Alison Luedecke.

Tickets for the event, at 540 Cornish Drive, are $10 to $20 at the door.

For more information, call 619-494-0415.

Performing arts for teens and adults with autism

Positive Action Community Theatre presents performing arts classes for teens and adults with autism on Jan. 21 from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

The class, at 535 Encinitas Blvd., costs $20 per person.

For more information, call 760-815-8512.

G Burns Jug Band

G Burns Jug Band will play old American music Jan. 21 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library.

Ticket prices for the event, located at 540 Cornish Drive, are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

For tickets and more information, visit http://squareup.com/store/leucadia-101-mainstreet/item/l-after-hours-session- g-burns-jug-band

Wings Over Wetlands Family Discovery Day

The San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center presents a learning event about birds for families with face painting, interactive crafts at exhibits Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event takes place at 2710 Manchester Ave.

For more information, visit www.SanElijo.org.

Juicy Journal Pages: Kelly Kilmer

Kelly Kilmer will teach a class that experiments with ideas involving collage, creative processing, creative brainstorming, self expression, composition, color theory, design, layering, painting and more Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The class, at 816 S. Coast Highway 101, costs $95.

Storytime Salon: An Afternoon of Music and Words

Dr. Virginia Loh-Hagan will lead local children’s book authors and pianists sharing their love of stories and song Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-7376.

Tibetan bowl and gong concert

Diane Mandle of Sound Energy Healing will present a Tibetan bowl and gong concert Jan. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

A $5 donation at the door is suggested for admission.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2iRDCdT.

Love Potion #9 — A Mail Art Affair to Remember

This workshop will allow participants to “mass produce” at least 20 valentines or postcards, led by instructor Juliana Coles, Jan. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Art Lounge on 101, 816 S. Coast Highway 101.

Cost of admission to the class is $85. For more information, call 858-442-8666.

Young Actors Drama Class

The Encinitas Community Center Gallery will host a class for young actors, ages 6 to 14, to develop their skills and gain confidence Jan. 23 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The class, at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, is part of a series that runs through March 20 and costs $183.