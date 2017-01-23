San Dieguito Academy presents 5th annual play/fundraiser to benefit theatre department

San Dieguito Academy alum Paul Coates, class of 1976, will return to the Encinitas school to present an original play on Feb. 25 in the Clayton E. Liggett Theater on the SDA campus that will benefit the theatre department.

Coates will present the world premiere of part two of his Living Plays trilogy, The Middle of It.

“With world premieres of The End of It (Part One), and his collection of monologues, Pain, Paul is thrilled to be presenting another world premiere of The Middle of It with a cast of special guest artists, SDA alumni and current SDA students,” according to a news release from the school. “Where his play, The End of It dealt with the marriage and separation of three couples after twenty years together, The Middle of It explores three new couples and their powerful, funny and complicated relationships with their children. This play is about the children in our lives - not about how we shape them but how they shape us.”

The play includes mature content and parents should use discretion, the school recommended.

Proceeds from the Feb. 25 event, with showings at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 800 Santa Fe Drive, benefit the theatre department, guest artists and technicians, theatrical resources and supplies for students.

General admission tickets are $35. A limited amount of VIP tickets for the 7 p.m. performance are also available for $135.

For tickets and more information, visit www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito.