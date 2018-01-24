Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Jan. 26)

For more information and a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2DruIPa.

Concert: Roger Anderson Chorale

Experience an interstellar delight for the senses by the Encinitas-based auditioned adult chorus in their show, "United Voices of Earth and Cosmos" on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

They will perform choral works by Elder, Escalada, Randall Thompson, and Forrest and will feature guest musicians and dancers.

Tickets cost $20 to $25. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2n4Q0r0.

Opening reception: Francis Upritchard

After her incredible exhibition at this year's Venice Biennale, Francis has caught the art world's attention, and now she comes to Lux. Meet the artist and enjoy drinks, live music by The Shift and amazing art on Jan. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real. Admission is $10. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2BjKjKN.

Service to Seniors Award

The City of Encinitas Senior Citizen Commission, in partnership with the Encinitas Rotary Club, is accepting nominations for 2017 "Senior Citizen of the Year Award" and "Service to Seniors Award." The awards recognize deserving citizens who through their daily work or as part of a volunteer effort have made a demonstrated impact for senior citizens in the city. Nominations are being accepted from January 22, through March 1, 2018. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2F2pvcS.

Families Make History: New Year’s Wish Banners

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Using a variety of art materials like fabric, paint, yarn, beads, and branches (and, of course, your imagination), create your own banner that you can design with your New Year’s wishes and images every Saturday and Sunday in January from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/28ZV8GX.

Discussion: 'In Defense of the Book' by Mark Carlson

Since ancient times, humans have felt the need to communicate, to dispense and distribute the knowledge of their cultures and experience. From the earliest clay tablets more than 5,000 years ago to the scrolls of papyrus and bound books, we found ways to preserve our legacy for the future. They are all readable even today.

A discussion of Mark Carlson's "In Defense of the Book" will take place Jan. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-7376.

Performing arts for teens and adults with autism

PACTHOUSE PLAYERS present "Beyond Bullying," a free and entertaining theatre event that teaches teens how to prevent bullying, on Jan. 27 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 535 Encinitas Boulevard, suite 101.

The cost is $20 per session, with scholarships available.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2DZbGwE.

Tu B'Shvat Food Forest Festival

Join Coastal Roots Farm in the food forest for its annual tree planting festival on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 800 Ecke Ranch Road. Enjoy guided walks through the forest, a variety of hands-on activities and workshops, food from local vendors, and much more. Family friendly; all are welcome.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5 to $10. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rvFgXW.

Concert: Rose Ensemble

Founded in 1996 by Artistic Director Jordan Sramek, The ensemble unites virtuosic artistry and scholarly research to produce imaginative and inspiring musical programs that connect each individual to compelling stories of human culture and spirituality from around the world.

It will host a free performance Jan. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2DCdbmy.

Season for Nonviolence and Peace

Seaside Center for Spiritual Living will launch the Season for Nonviolence and Peace at an event Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at 1613 Lake Drive.

The annual 64-day campaign, cofounded in 1998 by Dr. Arun Gandhi and The Association for Global New Thought, is an awareness campaign spanning the Jan. 30 and April 4 memorial anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For more information, visit www.seasidecenter.org.

'Divided We Fall'

This Czech film with English subtitles will be shown in a free screening presented by LIFE San Elijo on Jan. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in the student conference room.

The film follows a childless couple in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia who agrees to hide a Jewish friend at great personal risk of discovery and execution.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Call Me By Your Name; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Lady Bird; and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.

North Coast Democratic Club

The next meeting of the Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club will be Feb. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library in Encinitas. Scott Peters, Representative from the 52nd Congressional District, will speak on “Democrats in Congress: Challenges and Opportunities for 2018.”

Francine Busby, Fundraising Chair and former Chair of the San Diego Democratic Party, will speak on “Local Politics,” and there will be District and County Candidate introductions.

More info is available at www.encdc.org.

Free screening and discussion on homelessness

The Oceanside unit of the League of Women Voters North County will host a free public event at the Oceanside Civic Library, 330 N. Coast Highway in Oceanside, at 12:30 on Jan. 27 on the topic of homelessness.

Director Dennis Stein and actor Tony Rodriguez will be present for the screening of their 60-minute documentary, “Tony-the Movie,” and will discuss the film and answer questions.