Woman burned in Encinitas house fire

A woman was burned and her Encinitas home was significantly damaged early Jan. 22 when the one-story, single-family residence caught fire, authorities said.

Crews from the Encinitas Fire Department responded to the blaze at 12:26 a.m. on the 1600 block of Landquist Drive, east of El Camino Real and south of Encinitas Boulevard, said Anita Pupping, fire marshal and public information officer for the department.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming through the home's roof and a woman — the sole occupant of the home — already outside the house, Pupping said.

The woman, who authorities estimated to be in her mid-40s, was taken to UC San Diego with burns to her hands and face, according to the fire marshal.

The woman's cat had retreated into the garage, where the animal was rescued by firefighters, Pupping said. Neighbors are now taking care of the feline, she said.

The fire was contained by 1 a .m., Pupping said, adding that there was "significant structural damage" of about a 90 percent loss. Pupping estimated $203,000 in property loss and an additional $152,000 in contents lost.