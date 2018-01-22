Off Track Gallery to host artist reception on Feb. 10

The public is invited to a reception at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, featuring the limited edition photography of Jeffrey R. Brosbe on Feb. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Brosbe says, “Visually, my work is built around shape, light, and shadow. The essence of my images, however, are moments in time which, in their contemplation, communicate my personal response to the world which is sometimes a wry, ironic smile, at others awestruck, and sometimes in a realm between these poles. I strive to have my images succeed both on their surface and after deeper consideration. I have written that the creation of an image is the same as the creation of a Haiku: It should be whole and meaningful in itself while providing greater insight when pondered further.”

Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.

For more information, visit www.offtrackgallery.com.