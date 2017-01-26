Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Jan. 27)

For more information on the event below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2jXqvFr

The Addams Family

The hilarious comedy is based upon the characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons, which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre. (SDA Theatre Department)

Thurs-Sat, Jan 19-28, 7 p.m. Liggett Theater, San Dieguito Academy, 800 Santa Fe Drive. $15, $8. Tickets

Orvieto Piano Trio

Violinist Lauren Basney, celloist Daniel Frankhuizen and pianist Byron Chow will perform Schubert’s Notturno, Shostakovich’s Trio no. 2 in E minor and other works Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Admission is free. For more information, call 760-633-2746.

Music Matters concert and fundraiser

The band Two Men Will Groove You will perform at this concert on Jan. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

The concerts, which costs $15 to $20, also includes a live auction, prize drawings, food and beer for purchase.

For more information and tickets, visit http://innovationspto.org/music-night/

Lux Art Institute welcomes artist SIRO

Lux Art Institute recently announced the exhibition of SIRO, the third resident artist at Lux during the 2016–17 season. SIRO’s residency piece will realize as a large mixed media painting – combining oil, acrylic, and pastel – inspired by his temporary surroundings at Lux. SIRO was born in Italy in 1980 and currently lives and works in Sardegna. Lux Art Institute is located at 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024. For more information, visit www.luxartinstitute.org.

Concert: Villa Musica Community Ensemble

A concert on Jan. 29 from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, will feature music by Villa Musica community ensembles, classical guitar ensemble, flute ensemble and community chorus with special guests The Junior Classical Guitar Ensemble.

Admission is by donation. For more information, visit http://www.villamusica.org/.

Cabaret Caccia: Bulgarian Song with vocalist Kate Conklin and Bran Landers

The Chamber Folk Duo presents Bulgarian folk/art songs on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. For more information and tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/2571308.

LIFE lecture: DACA

UURise will hold a lecture about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals on Jan 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., room 201.

The event is free. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com

‘Love Your Lagoon Fun Run’

Love to run trails? Lace up, stretch, and hit the trails for the San Elijo lagoon Conservancy’s inaugural “Love Your Lagoon Fun Run” to be held Sunday, Feb. 12, from 9-11 a.m. Doug Gibson is the conservancy’s executive director/principal scientist — and an expert trail runner who is leading this event. Runners of all levels can choose a distance with 3-mile and 5-mile options. At the end, your inspiration will be sweetened with Valentine treats. Gibson will also speak briefly about San Elijo Lagoon, making this a great opportunity to get the latest updates on the future of lagoon restoration.

Register at www.SanElijo.org/FunRun

La Paloma Theater

Now Showing: Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, Rocky Horror Picture Show

Tickets: $10, $9 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101 Show Times 760-436-7469

George Winston to perform at La Paloma

Popular musician George Winston will once again perform at La Paloma Theater on Jan. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. in a winter-themed show. The Saturday show is currently sold out, according to the theater, located at 471 S. Coast Hwy 101.

About 15 original and cover songs will be performed during his set, and instruments such as piano, guitar and harmonica will be played.

On top of regular admission, the musician, who has released 13 studio albums, invites guests to bring canned food to donate to Encinitas’ Community Resource Center.

Proceeds from CD sales will also be donated to the organization, he said.

Tickets to Winston’s performance are $42.39 each at http://bit.ly/2ikwsKz. A minimum $10 donation is suggested as well to assist in the renovation of the theater.

Roger Anderson Chorale and Arts Consort

The “Voices of Inner Spirit” concert will feature choral music by Durufle, Elder, Crescenz and Forrest, featuring the Roger Anderson Chorale and Arts Consort, the Grossmont Symphony String Quintet and area dancers.

A Jan. 27 performance at 7 p.m. will be held at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, for $15 and $10 for active duty military.

A Jan. 29 performance at 3 p.m. will be held at St. Andrews Esiscopal Church, 890 Balour Drive for $15.

For more information, call 760-522-7187; www.rogerandersonchoral.com