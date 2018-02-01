Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Feb. 2)

For a complete list of events, visit the city's newsletter at http://bit.ly/2DOIOKR.

Cardiff Kook Run

A 5K, 10K and costume contest on Super Bowl Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. The scenic loop passes by the famous "Cardiff Kook" statue (The Magic Carpet Ride), rises above some of the most popular surf breaks in the world and heads down to Cardiff State Beach. Then you get to experience it all again on your way back.

Meet at the Encinitas sign on Coast Highway 101. Registration costs between $41 and $58. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2FuFr8a.

Cardiff Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library will hold a one-day $3 per bag book sale on Feb. 10 at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library, at 2081 Newcastle Avenue, in Cardiff.

The sale will commence at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Shoppers can fill a paper grocery bag with books from select tables for only $3, or purchase individual books for only 25 cents each.

For more information, visit the Friends website, www.friendscardifflibrary.org, or call 760-635-1000. All proceeds go to support the library and its programs.

CCC Band Concert

North County's Coastal Communities Concert Band will celebrate its 35th anniversary at a special concert at 2 p.m., Feb. 25 at the Carlsbad Community Church, featuring renowned jazz trombonist Harry Watters as guest soloist.

Watters also was featured - to great acclaim - at the band’s 27th Anniversary Concert in 2010. He formerly performed regularly on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, and for four years, toured and recorded with the Dukes of Dixieland. He has performed nationally and internationally with well-known musicians such as Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Pete Fountain, Erich Kunzel, and Lou Rawls. Advance tickets for the concert can be purchased on the band’s website www.cccband.com, or by calling 760-436-6137.

Friends of the Encinitas Library Bookstore Sale

Check out the biggest and best selection of books of any Friends Bookstore in North County on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The store opens to members at 9 a.m.

Most books are $1 or less. Choose from current fiction, children's, biography, self-help, spirituality, heath, history, travel, science and more. CDs 25 cents, most DVDs $1.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2GwpT5d.

Super Bowl at the American Legion Post 416

Help the American Legion Post raise needed funds for building repairs as they welcome the community and celebrate the Super Bowl, with great food and viewing fun on Feb. 4 at 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 416, 210 West F Street.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2GvNGlG.

Civic skill workshop

The League of Women Voters of North County is offering a free, exceptional opportunity for community members and policymakers to build the civic skill to talk about our common problems in a workshop during which participants will work in small groups to learn how to identify, research and frame issues for public conversations, and will then test these facilitation techniques through guided conversations. The role of civility and awareness of personal bias will be a key theme.

Facilitation training will be offered at Dove Library on Saturday, February 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. The library is located at 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad 92011.

For further information, contact the League of Women Voters North County San Diego at www.lwvncsd.org or 760-736-1648.

Business Expo

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce presents its annual business expo Feb. 10 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

The event, called "Experience the Business Diversity of Our City," will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will feature speakers highlighting topics like social media, voice strategies and how to grow your business.

The day will include prizes and giveaways; live demos; a speaker series and networking.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2nvA3u9.

Song of the Angels Flute Orchestra

By popular demand, the LA-based Song of the Angels Flute Orchestra returns to the Encinitas Library concert stage on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. to join with harpist Naomi Alter and tenor Egan Carroll.

This heavenly concert includes soaring Puccini arias, the brilliant Handel Harp Concerto, lilting folk melodies of England and Wales, music by Vivaldi, Rutter, Faure, and more. Flute students, bring your flute to join us on the finale, and receive a half-price ticket rebate!

The concert will be followed by a sumptuous Valentine's Reception on the Oceanview Patio. Tickets are available online and at the door for $20. For more information, visit www.SOAFluteOrchestra.com/tickets.

Valentine's Day Moon Market

Four Moons Spa will host a Valentine's Day Moon Market on Feb. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 775 N. Vulcan Ave.

The event will include products from local makers, artisan vendors, aura reports, tacos and tortas from Moonage Food Co., food and beverage samplings and live music.

For more information, visit www.fourmoonsspa.com.

Coastal Roots Farm Volunteer Days

Come get your hands dirty on the farm at 441 Saxony Road on Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m.; Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m.; and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. Work alongside farm staff and other volunteers to help with planting or harvesting the crop for donation to a local Encinitas food pantry. Enter at Saxony Road.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2DY1YNA.

Lecture: Professor Dean Ramos, local artist discusses his work

Professor and artist Dean Ramos will discuss his life as a working artist and art instructor at MiraCosta College while showing digital photographs of his sculptures, paintings and works on paper on Feb. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., room 201. He currently has an exhibition at Art Produce Gallery in North Park, San Diego.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Litbak Dance

The new Encinitas-based dance company, Litbak Dance, will present a "works-in-progress" showing of new choreograhy, Sadie Weinberg, Artistic Director, on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. at Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in suite 102.