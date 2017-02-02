Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Feb. 3)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2j6e1LP

Vision boards and oracle cards

Participants will learn how to create a vision board at this class on Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost of the class is $48. It will take place at 816 South Coast Highway.

For more information, visit http://www.artloungeon101.com/events

The Art of Basket Weaving

Participants will learn to coil a basket around an unusual stone center at this class on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost of the class is $55 plus a $37 materials fee. It will take place at 816 South Coast Highway.

For more information, visit www.artloungeon101.com/events

Lecture: Terror in Ypsilanti, John Norman Collins Unmasked

Author Gregory A. Fournier will discuss his true crime book on Feb. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College.

The free lecture will take place at 3333 Manchester Ave. in room 201. For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/zk28p2c

Encinitas West African Dance

Daunte Fyall will lead this class filled with energetic and soulful moves from Guinea, Senegal and Mali on Feb. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The class, which costs $15, is accompanied by percussionists. It will take place at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Blvd. Suite 100.

For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/jqs9bec

The Hutchins Consort: Bach and Rock!

The string ensemble will play works by Johann Sebastian Bach and Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and other great rock bands on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. The concert, which features pianist Maksim Velichkin and percussionist Jesse Charnow, will take place at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 890 Balour Drive.

Tickets are $20 for students/seniors, $35 for adults and $60 for a family of two adults and two children.

For more information, visit http://hutchinsconsort.org/

Friends of the Library Book Sales

Cardiff Library and Encinitas Library will offer book sales on Feb. 4. All proceeds will be used to purchase new books and fund free programs for the community.

The Cardiff Library book sale will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2081 Newcastle Ave.

The Encinitas Library book sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 540 Cornish Drive.

Families Make History: Make a Heart Garden

Every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., the San Dieguito Heritage Museum presents a free heart garden artwork workshop. The museum is located at 450 Quil Gardens Drive. For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Healing Arts Class

A self-expression through art workshop is available for those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. The free class takes place at Scripps Hospital, 354 Santa Fe Drive, in the brain injury treatment room.

For more information and to register, call 760-633-6709.

Performing Arts for Teens and Adults with Autism

Positive Action Community Theatre hosts a workshop of improvisational theatre, choreographed dance and group singing workshops on Feb. 4 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The class takes place at 535 Encinitas Blvd., suite 101. It is $20 per person.

For more information, call 760-815-8512.

Food Forest Festival

Residents are invited to Coastal Roots Farm to help plant an edible forest on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will take place at 800 Ecke Ranch Road.

Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2jCkKin

First Sunday Music Series: Navy Band Southwest

The Woodwind Quintet, the premier musical ensembles of the U.S. Navy, will put on a free performance at the Encinitas Library on Feb. 5 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The event will take place at 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit http://encinitaslibfriends.org/Events18.php

La Paloma Theater

Now Showing: Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, Rocky Horror Picture Show

Tickets: $10, $9 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469

NC Women’s Connection to hold Valentine’s luncheon

The North Coast Women’s Connection, sponsored by Stonecroft, invites all to attend its Valentine’s Day Luncheon, “Life’s Love Stories” on Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Solana Beach. The event guest speaker is Anna Johns, “Footprints on my Heart.” Johns is a former educator and business owner. She shares how she faced personal and cultural challenges as the daughter of a career military father and how she searched for something better and found it.

A luncheon is served: (1) Chicken Picatta; (2) Grilled Salmon & Spinach Salad; (3) Fruit Plate. Reservations are due by Feb. 7. Make checks payable to NCWC, $24 – Walk-ins Welcome $26. Indicate choice on your check. Mail checks to Shirley Tanzi, 3016 Garboso, Carlsbad, CA 92009.

For more information, contact NCWomensConnect@gmail.com or visit www.stonecroft.org

San Diego Jewish Film Festival

The 27th Annual San Diego Jewish Film Festival, presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus, will run Feb. 8-19. The 12-day festival is the largest Jewish cultural event in San Diego and draws over 17,000 attendees annually and 97 film screenings. The festival features San Diego film premieres, international guest artists and filmmakers local and international. Screenings will be shown at five locations.

For tickets and location information call 858-362-1348 or visit www.sdjff.org

Gluten-Free & Allergen Friendly Expo

A Gluten-Free & Allergen Friendly Expo will be held Feb. 11-12 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This event is dedicated to meeting the needs of the celiac community, those with gluten and food sensitivities, autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, and autism. The public is helped through vendor expositions, educational sessions, and online resources. Manufacturers are serviced through vendor expositions, marketing programs, and consultation services. Over 100 booths exhibiting gluten-free products and services. There is also a large nut-free section. Free classes are included with entry. Visit www.gfafexpo.com