Off Track Gallery to host artist’s reception

Off Track Gallery will host an artist’s reception honoring three San Dieguito Art Guild members on Feb. 11.

Cheryl DeLain, featured jewelry artist; Pat Smart, batiks; and Carla Funk, ceramics, will have art featured and sold.

DeLain said the event is perfect for the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday.

“Treat your Valentine to one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces featuring beautiful pearls and sparkling Swarovski crystals set in chic designs,” she said in a news release. “Or take her on a global jewelry adventure featuring hand-blown glass from Murano, Italy; vintage silver from India and Thailand; rich lapis from Afghanistan; old Buddha amulets from Asia; carved horn from Africa; and vintage porcelain from China.”

Refreshments will be served at the free reception that is open to the public. All artwork in the gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing.

The event will take place at Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway, suite C-103 in Encinitas, from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, call 760-942-3636 or visit offtrackgallery.com.