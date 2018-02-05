Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Feb. 9)

For more information and a complete list of events, visit the city's newsletter at http://bit.ly/2GGSJjd.

Paws for Love Festival

In honor of Valentine's Day, the Seaside Bazaar is hosting a pet adoption event, dog obedience demonstrations, tours of the Neuter Scooter bus and plenty of family fun.

The free event, in partnership with the Rancho Coastal Humane Society and Spay Neuter Action Project, will take place Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seaside Bazaar, 459 South Highway 101. For more information, call 760-753-1611.

Open Mic Night

Every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Univ Studio Encinitas, 1057 South Coast Highway 101, hosts a free open mic night for all ages.

Hosted by local singer/songwriter Kennady Tracy, each slot is 10 minutes or the duration of two songs. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2GQwSWF.

Winter Garden Party

Enjoy fun and games based on the new "Peter Rabbit" film, and learn how to prepare healthy snacks, on Feb. 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave.

For more information, call 760-753-4027.

‘Cache’

This French film with English subtitles will be presented on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the student conference room on Feb. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information about this free screening, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Refugee discussion

The American Association of University Women, Del Mar/Leucadia Branch, as part of its series highlighting important issues in San Diego County, is sponsoring Elaine McLevie of the Episcopal Refugee Network and Donna Duvin, Executive Director of the International Rescue Committee, who will share their stories of the challenges and success of refugees in our community.

Plan to “Be at the Table” for this very timely topic on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Members, friends and the public are welcome at the free branch meetings.

Friends of the Cardiff Library Book Nook Sale

Shoppers may fill a paper grocery bag with books from select tables for only $3, or purchase individual books for 25 cents each at a book sale at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue, on Feb. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 760-635-1000.

2018 Encinitas Business Expo

Experience the business diversity of our city, see amazing businesses, learn about new offers, products and services, and network with the exhibitors on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Hear experts on social media, brain training for business success, and improving your business voice and presentations.

The Hutchins Consort

Enjoy a free family concert with a little something for everybody as the Hutchins Consort makes a large music salad for disparate places and times on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2C0RnfO.

Families Make History: Heart Sculptures

Every Saturday and Sunday in February from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, decorate papier mâché hearts for Valentine's Day. Using an array of materials such as paint, fabric, bling, and of course, your imagination, you will create a beautiful heart sculpture to adorn your home or to give to a special someone. On February 10, get a sneak peek at the "Hearts Festival" planned for next year.

For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Off Track Gallery artist reception

Enjoy refreshments at the reception honoring Guild artist Jeffrey R. Brosbe (photography) on Feb. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101. All artwork in the gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day.

For more information, call 760-942-3636.

Family Day on the Farm

Enjoy a family-friendly morning of activities that can include seeding, transplanting, composting, harvesting and more on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. Make sure to wear layers and bring sun hats, sunscreen and water. The cost of admission is $15.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2GRPJjV.

Public Farm Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the production methods and the innovative technology used at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, on Feb. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $10.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2GRPJjV.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Darkest Hour; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Lady Bird; and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.