Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Feb. 10)

For more information on the event below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2j6e1LP

The Hutchins Consort

The Hutchins Consort will play a free concert at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. Songs will be a “chant of freedom and liberty.”

For more information, visit www.hutchinsconsort.org

Monoprinting with a press

Amanda Rouse Letscher will lead a class on monoprinting at the Art Lounge on 101, 816 S. Coast Hwy 101, on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $95 and includes materials. Students are encouraged to wear aprons.

For more information, call 858-442-8666.

Living Heart Wreath

Jesi Derfer will instruct participants on how to create a wreath made out of grapevines and adorned with succulents at a class on Feb. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Art Lounge on 101, 816 S. Coast Hwy 101.

Admission is $68 and includes all materials.

For more information, call 858-442-8666.

Low Tide Reef Walk

A California State Parks naturalist will lead a low tide reef walk, starting at Seaside State Beach on Feb. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Participants will look for and learn about animals and plants that call the tide pools their home. Everyone should wear appropriate clothing and footwear at the free event.

Meet at S. Coast Hwy 101 at lifeguard tower No. 10.

For more information, call 760-579-8914.

Foreign film: Sweet Bean

The San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College will have a free showing of the foreign film Sweet Bean on Feb. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

It will take place at 3333 Manchester Ave. in the student conference room.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Band-O-Rama at La Costa

Bands from area schools will perform in a joint concert at La Costa Canyon High School gym on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

Participating schools include Ada Harris Elementary, Encinitas Union School District’s Artistry in Music, Diegueno Middle School, Oak Crest Middle School and La Costa Canyon High School.

Admission is free and the concert is open to the public. It will take place at 1 Marverick Way in Carlsbad.

Outside the Lens Youth Council

A monthly digital-media focused college and career readiness program for middle and high school students continues Feb. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Participants work together to develop leadership, photography and journalism skills.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/2jT5fmg. For more information, email iggy@outsidethelens.org.

Two generations of musical styles come to North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre is presenting a variety show “Hey! I’m Tha Mama,” two generations of musical styles and showbiz experience with Angela Teek and Spanky Wilson. The show will run Feb. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m.

“Hey! I’m Tha Mama” is a musical journey of a showbiz mother and daughter, The internationally-renowned Jazz recording artist Spanky Wilson (Mama) and her $100,000 “Star Search” winner and Broadway Star daughter Angela Teek. If you think you like Broadway and not jazz or jazz and not Broadway this show will change your mind.

Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Families Make History: Make a Heart Garden

Every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., the San Dieguito Heritage Museum presents a free heart garden artwork workshop. The museum is located at 450 Quil Gardens Drive. For more information, call 760-632-9711.

San Dieguito Art Guild Off Track Gallery: Artist’s Reception

Jewelry, batiks and ceramics will be on sale at 937 S. Coast Hwy 101 in suite C103 on Feb. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.sandieguitoartguild.com/event/artist-reception/

Yoga at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom

Join the the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. for a coastal yoga session at the San Dieguito Lagoon Open Air Classroom. All yoga levels welcome. Bring a mat. Instructor, Susan McCrea. Directions: From 1-5, take Via de la Valle exit and go east. Turn south on San Andres Drive and then left into the parking area. It’s a short, easy walk to the classroom. Free, $10 donations appreciated. Visit www.sdrvc.org

Hospice of the North Coast seeks volunteers for shop

Hospice of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to work in its Resale Shop at 278-B N. El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center). One four-hour shift per week is required. Volunteers assist with customer purchases, pricing, sorting and processing donated merchandise. All proceeds go directly to Hospice, a nonprofit organization. If you are interested, please contact Mary Jo Barry, manager, at 760-943-9921.

Paw Walk in the Garden

The San Diego Botanic Garden and Rancho Coastal Humane Society present the fifth annual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden on Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. The non-competitive event, which is open for people and their dogs, spans an optional 3.1-mile course. To register for the event and for more information, visit sdpets.org or sdbgarden.org. Day-of event registration starts at 7:30 a.m., with the first walk starting at 9 a.m.

La Paloma Theatre

Now Showing: Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10, $9 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.

The Spice Way to hold annual Tea Party event

The Spice Way in Encinitas will hold its 2nd annual Tea Party Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will feature over 60 types of teas and infusions to choose from. This free event, open to the public, invites patrons to learn about a wide variety of teas, their health benefits and tips for brewing the perfect cup of tea. Visit www.thespiceway.com/sd. 260 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024. 760-634-9709.

Great Train Show

The Great Train Show will be held Feb. 18-19 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds The nation’s largest model train show, featuring dealers from across the country and operating train layouts of different sizes and scales. Many of the local clubs will be offering workshops and demonstrations, covering a variety of topics for both beginners and experienced modelers. There is also a riding train for kids. Visit www.trainshow.com