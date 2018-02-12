Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Feb. 16)

5K Paw Walk

The walk begins at the Heritage Museum, 400 Quail Gardens Drive, and moves to the Botanic Garden on Feb. 17 from 8 to 11 a.m. Dogs are encouraged to bring their owners to enjoy the 5K walk, as well as pet products, doggie treats, and people food. Limited to two dogs per person. Vaccinated and well-behaved dogs, only.

Prices range from $14 to $32. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2EDwDzO.

'Anything Goes'

Music, dance laughs, and the age-old tale of boy meets girl are in store for performances of "Anything Goes" at the Ovation Theatre on Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24 and 25 at La Costa Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Maverick Way, in Carlsbad.

Ticket prices range from $13 to $18. For tickets and more information, visit http://bit.ly/2srzk2E.

Music By The Sea: From Korea With Love

Three-time Beverly Hills National Auditions winner, pianist So-Mang Jeagal, will perform with three supremely talented friends, cellist Kyung-Eun Choi, soprano Jungwon Choi, and he will perform four-hand piano with pianist Beth Nam on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Hear Schumann's Adagio and Allegro for cello and piano, Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, Chopin's Polonaise, Dvořák's Song to the Moon, and works by Ravel and Rachmaninoff.

Tickets are $14. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2En4opV.

Hutchins Consort: All's Fair in Love and War

A brand new arrangement of Bibers extraordinary Battalia (battle) is paired with the motets of Don Carlo Gesualdo, and other works of love in this concert on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Calour Drive.

Tickets cost $15 to $35. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2HaVHg0.

'NUNSENSE'

"NUNSENSE" opens at the historic Star Theatre in downtown Oceanside, 402 N. Coast Highway, on Feb. 16 and runs through Feb. 25.

"NUNSENSE" is a musical comedy about seven sisters from The Order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken that discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other fifty-two residents of the convent with her tainted vichyssoise while they were off playing bingo with a group of Maryknolls! Upon discovering the disaster, the remaining sisters of The Order take over a high school auditorium to hold a fundraising variety show to raise money to bury their dearly departed sisters. They must inter the nuns before the health inspector comes and finds the dead nuns in their freezer. Fraught with hilarity, both Catholic and otherwise, we watch as seven nuns try to perform their "planned" performance amidst chaos and calamity.

For tickets to one of the seven showtimes, visit www.startheatreco.com.

Art Meditations in Nature with Andres

Celebrate the deep connection with the natural world through walking the labyrinth, making mandalas and creating earth art to enhance harmony in our lives on Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. In the afternoon, join Andres to create ephemeral art on the beach, washing away our blocks in the tide.

Admission is $110.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2o4tTRE.

Clutter Clearing Workshop

Identify the causes of unwanted clutter in your life on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. Gain tools for making clear choices about what to keep and what to let go. Discover creative options for helping the environment with your discards.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

Families Make History: Heart Sculptures

Every Saturday and Sunday in February from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, decorate papier mâché hearts for Valentine's Day. Using an array of materials such as paint, fabric, bling, and of course, your imagination, you will create a beautiful heart sculpture to adorn your home or to give to a special someone. On February 10, get a sneak peek at the "Hearts Festival" planned for next year.

For more information, call 760-632-9711.

600 Years of Fine Music in 60 Minutes

Chris Burns will share beautiful samples of Western music on Feb. 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. We will begin this musical journey in Medieval Europe and then enjoy Renaissance tunes, the music of the Baroque and Classical masters, the composers that followed Beethoven and conclude with fabulous orchestral soundtracks from the movies.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-7376.

Song of the Angels Flute Orchestra: Celebrate Love

An afternoon of romantic and shimmering delights with 22 flutes and guest artists harpist Naomi Alter and tenor Egan Carroll will take place Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. This heavenly concert will include soaring Puccini tenor arias, the brilliant Handel Harp Concerto, lilting folk melodies of England and Wales, music by Vivaldi, Rutter, Faure, and more. Enjoy a Valentine appetizer and dessert buffet on the patio.

Admission is $20. For tickets and more information, visit http://bit.ly/2CgOp6F.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Princess Bride; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Lady Bird; Shape of Water; and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.