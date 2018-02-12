Roger Anderson Chorale to perform 'A View of Paradise'

The Roger Anderson Chorale will perform its "A View of Paradise" concert on March 3 and 4.

An eclectic variety of music will be performed including African-American Spirituals, contemporary composers, modern classical and world beat. The chorale appears with a variety of performance artists including modern dance, visual media and percussionists.

They will perform on March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, and March 4 at 4 p.m. at the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church, 17010 Pomerado Road in San Diego.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $25 and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door.

For more information, visit www.rogerandersonchorale.com.