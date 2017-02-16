Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Feb. 17)

For more information on the event below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2ksEMK4
Music by the Sea: Sunset Club Trio
Violinist Etienne Gara, electric guitarist Ines Thome and Flamenco guitarist Michael Gratovich will perform at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $14. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2kBgO1H.
Musical: The Drowsy Chaperone
This musical farce will be performed by the Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre on Feb. 17 and 18 at Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road in San Marcos.
Tickets are $19 at the door or $14 in advance. Performances take place Feb. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., with additional matinees Feb. 18 and 19 at 2 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2l2o6MO
5K Paw Walk
The San Diego Botanic Garden is hosting its annual 5K Paw Walk for people and their pets Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Admission to participate ranges from $21 to $32.
For more information, call 760-436-3036.
Families Make History: Make a Heart Garden
Every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., the San Dieguito Heritage Museum presents a free heart garden artwork workshop. The museum is located at 450 Quil Gardens Drive. For more information, call 760-632-9711.
Pianist Alina Kiryayeva concert Feb. 24
Alina Kiryayeva will be performing her show titled “Moving Pictures” on Feb. 24 at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe (6225 Paseo Delicias Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067). “Moving Pictures” piano program is a collection of the most exciting and colorful classical masterworks featured in famous movies and cartoons. Works by Liszt, Chopin and Beethoven have captivated and delighted audiences of all ages with Kiryayeva’s unique interpretations and captivating stage presence. She thrills listeners with virtuosic fireworks of nearly unplayable piano transcriptions that simply take your breath away.
Please visit the CCRSF website for more information and to view short video clips of all CCRSF artists. Tickets are available online at www.ccrsf.org or by mail with credit card or check: PO Box 2781, RSF, CA 92067. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for wine and hors d’oeuvres and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Succulent Wreath Class
The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, presents a succulent wreath class Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lsZbDf.
Drawing/Painting class at Art Lounge 101
Saturday, Feb.25. 2-5:30 p.m. Art Lounge on 101, 816 S Coast Hwy. $75. Linda Luisi, BFA: “Drawing/Painting Getting It Right.” For all levels. Beginners learn to draw/paint (pencil/pastel,brush). Painters improve skills. Individual guidance with realistic and abstract. Luisi, muralist and professional artist, is expert in highlights, shading, depth, and perspective. Create art that is more accurate and polished. A subject is provided or bring existing work to improve. www.lindaluisi.com. Call Luisi if you have questions: 760-944-8991. Details and register at: http://artloungeon101.com/instructors/ linda-luisis-classes/ or call 858-442-8666.
Two generations of musical styles come to North Coast Rep
North Coast Repertory Theatre is presenting a variety show “Hey! I’m Tha Mama,” two generations of musical styles and showbiz experience with Angela Teek and Spanky Wilson. The show will run Feb. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m.
“Hey! I’m Tha Mama” is a musical journey of a showbiz mother and daughter, The internationally-renowned Jazz recording artist Spanky Wilson (Mama) and her $100,000 “Star Search” winner and Broadway Star daughter Angela Teek. If you think you like Broadway and not jazz or jazz and not Broadway this show will change your mind.
Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.
Song of the Angels Flute Orchestra: Valentine Memories
This 20-person orchestra will play romantic tunes at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. The event will also include a dessert buffet on the patio. Tickets are $15.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2kY4hXr
La Paloma Theatre
Now Showing: Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10, $9 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.
Yoga at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom
Join the the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. for a coastal yoga session at the San Dieguito Lagoon Open Air Classroom. All yoga levels welcome. Bring a mat. Instructor, Susan McCrea. Directions: From 1-5, take Via de la Valle exit and go east. Turn south on San Andres Drive and then left into the parking area. It’s a short, easy walk to the classroom. Free, $10 donations appreciated. Visit www.sdrvc.org
Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas
The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, Feb. 18. The tour, which is led by a volunteer docent, begins at the 1883 Schoolhouse at 10 a.m. at 390 West F St.
During the tour, the participants will find out about the history of how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” They will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear the background about buildings that were built in the 1920s by Encinitas’ first “recycler,” Miles Kellogg. The most photographed buildings in Encinitas are also a stop on the tour. The tour finishes around noon.
For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.
‘The Illusion’ coming to North Coast Rep
North Coast Repertory Theatre will present The Illusion, hailed by The New York Times as “Fantastical…takes your breath away.” Legendary playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America) displays his brilliance in this wildly inventive tour de force, which celebrates the magic and illusory nature of theatre.
The Illusion previews begin Wednesday, Feb. 22. Opening Night is Saturday, Feb. 25 and the show runs through March 19. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.
Expert to speak on succulents Feb. 27
Jeff Moore, owner of Solana Succulents, will speak at the Del Mar Garden Club Community Outreach meeting Feb 27, 9 a.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar (1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar, 92014). The event is free to the public. Moore will be introduced by Pat Welsh, bestselling garden expert and longtime Del Mar resident.
Moore’s talk and powerpoint will follow the flow of his book, Under the Spell of Succulents, which shows how we engage with succulents — growers, collectors, landscaping, container gardening, specialty niches, etc.
Furry Friends hike at San Dieguito Lagoon
Bring your dog(s) and join other animal lovers and the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy for an easy and family-friendly Furry Friends Hike at the San Dieguito Lagoon (approximately 3.5 miles) Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. This out-and-back hike will take you along the Coast to Crest Trail and onto the new river Path Del Mar extension ending at the Grand Avenue Overlook.
This hike provides unique vantage points and the closest access to the sensitive marsh areas of the lagoon, which serve as a stopover for migratory birds on the Pacific Flyway, a fish hatchery, and an important nesting and foraging habitat for threatened and endangered species.
Cost: Free. Hikers are encouraged to bring a donation of dog and cat food to support the Helen Woodward Animal Center. Register: www.form.jotform.com/61445600270143
Susie Walton to present ‘Bully Proofing Your Child’ Feb. 28
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, author and parent educator Susie Walton will present Bully Proofing Your Child, a parent education workshop for San Diego parents. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar (1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar, 92014). Walton will take a close look at bullying behavior, its causes and share what parents can do about bullying. Participants will learn tools that will help break the bullying cycle and identify ways to bully-proof their child whether they are a victim, bystander or bully.
This event is free and open to the community. Space is limited. Attendees are asked to reserve their seat at www.tcslj.org/rsvp. To learn more, visit www.indigovillage.com.
San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter meeting
The topic of the Feb. 27 San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter meeting will be “Quiet Philanthropy: Legacies of the Putnam Sisters in San Diego.” Derrick Cartwright, professor of Practice, Art Architecture and Art History at USD and director of the University Galleries, will present the story behind the gifting by wealthy but reclusive Putnam Sisters of their world-class art in San Diego. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from he Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 858-523-1411 or 858-259-5232.
Hospice of the North Coast seeks volunteers for Resale Shop
Hospice of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to work in its Resale Shop at 278-B N. El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center). One four-hour shift per week is required. Volunteers assist with customer purchases, pricing, sorting and processing donated merchandise. All proceeds go directly to Hospice, a nonprofit organization. If you are interested, please contact Mary Jo Barry, manager, at 760-943-9921.
San Diego Opera presents ‘Falstaff’
San Diego Opera’s mainstage season continues with four performances of Verdi’s “Falstaff” on Saturday, Feb. 18. An international cast of opera stars brings the story of Falstaff, Shakespeare’s beloved character from his plays “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry IV,” to life in Verdi’s final opera he composed and only his second comedy. Additional performances are 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and 24 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26. Tickets $37. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown San Diego. (619) 533-7000. sdopera.org
Women’s Health Symposium Feb. 25
The public is invited to attend a complimentary Women’s Health Symposium that will provide valuable insight on important women’s health issues. The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, Cypress Room, 3655 Park Boulevard, San Diego. A light lunch will be served.
The event begins with a “Mindful Movement.” Attendees interested in participating should dress in active wear and bring a floor mat.
At 10:30 a.m., Susan G. Komen San Diego will offer a presentation on the many free services they provide benefitting women with breast cancer and where the money goes raised from their fundraising and sponsorship efforts. Breast cancer survivors will share their personal and inspirational stories.
Following, Dr. Althena Philis-Tsimikas, vice president of the Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute at Scripps Health and director of Community Engagement for the Scripps Translational Science Institute, will discuss metabolic disorders, pre-diabetes, diabetes and thyroid disease.
Reservations are required. Please RSVP by Feb. 21 to 858-405-8592 or imylonas7@gmail.com.
Great Train Show
The Great Train Show will be held Feb. 18-19 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds The nation’s largest model train show, featuring dealers from across the country and operating train layouts of different sizes and scales. Many of the local clubs will be offering workshops and demonstrations, covering a variety of topics for both beginners and experienced modelers. There is also a riding train for kids. Visit trainshow.com
Auditions to be held for musical
The Village Church Community Theater in Rancho Santa Fe will hold auditions for “Alice @ Wonderland - The Musical.” Auditions will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2-4 p.m., and Monday, Feb. 20, 5-8 p.m. Roles are available for 14-29 actors, ages 10 and up, including chorus roles with solo opportunities. Many roles have singing solos. Most roles have flexible casting for age, gender and type. Non-singing and dancing roles will also be available.
Performances will be: Friday through Sunday, May 5, 6 and 7. Email amyz@villagechurch.org for an audition appointment. Visit www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org
San Diego Pet Expo
The San Diego Pet Expo will be held Feb. 18 - 19 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Four-legged friends can receive “spa treatments” from local groomers, sample delicious treats, and try on the latest in furry fashions; their humans will enjoy interacting with top trainers and learning pet-care tips from animal welfare organizations. Rounding out the list of activities is an agility demonstration, pet talent and costume shows, and an exciting pet/owner look-alike contest. Visit www.petexposandiego.com