Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Feb. 17)

For more information on the event below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2ksEMK4

Music by the Sea: Sunset Club Trio

Violinist Etienne Gara, electric guitarist Ines Thome and Flamenco guitarist Michael Gratovich will perform at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $14. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2kBgO1H.

Musical: The Drowsy Chaperone

This musical farce will be performed by the Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre on Feb. 17 and 18 at Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road in San Marcos.

Tickets are $19 at the door or $14 in advance. Performances take place Feb. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., with additional matinees Feb. 18 and 19 at 2 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2l2o6MO

5K Paw Walk

The San Diego Botanic Garden is hosting its annual 5K Paw Walk for people and their pets Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Admission to participate ranges from $21 to $32.

For more information, call 760-436-3036.

Families Make History: Make a Heart Garden

Every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., the San Dieguito Heritage Museum presents a free heart garden artwork workshop. The museum is located at 450 Quil Gardens Drive. For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Pianist Alina Kiryayeva concert Feb. 24

Alina Kiryayeva will be performing her show titled “Moving Pictures” on Feb. 24 at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe (6225 Paseo Delicias Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067). “Moving Pictures” piano program is a collection of the most exciting and colorful classical masterworks featured in famous movies and cartoons. Works by Liszt, Chopin and Beethoven have captivated and delighted audiences of all ages with Kiryayeva’s unique interpretations and captivating stage presence. She thrills listeners with virtuosic fireworks of nearly unplayable piano transcriptions that simply take your breath away.

Please visit the CCRSF website for more information and to view short video clips of all CCRSF artists. Tickets are available online at www.ccrsf.org or by mail with credit card or check: PO Box 2781, RSF, CA 92067. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for wine and hors d’oeuvres and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Succulent Wreath Class

The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, presents a succulent wreath class Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lsZbDf.

Drawing/Painting class at Art Lounge 101

Saturday, Feb.25. 2-5:30 p.m. Art Lounge on 101, 816 S Coast Hwy. $75. Linda Luisi, BFA: “Drawing/Painting Getting It Right.” For all levels. Beginners learn to draw/paint (pencil/pastel,brush). Painters improve skills. Individual guidance with realistic and abstract. Luisi, muralist and professional artist, is expert in highlights, shading, depth, and perspective. Create art that is more accurate and polished. A subject is provided or bring existing work to improve. www.lindaluisi.com. Call Luisi if you have questions: 760-944-8991. Details and register at: http://artloungeon101.com/instructors/ linda-luisis-classes/ or call 858-442-8666.

Two generations of musical styles come to North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre is presenting a variety show “Hey! I’m Tha Mama,” two generations of musical styles and showbiz experience with Angela Teek and Spanky Wilson. The show will run Feb. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m.

“Hey! I’m Tha Mama” is a musical journey of a showbiz mother and daughter, The internationally-renowned Jazz recording artist Spanky Wilson (Mama) and her $100,000 “Star Search” winner and Broadway Star daughter Angela Teek. If you think you like Broadway and not jazz or jazz and not Broadway this show will change your mind.

Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Song of the Angels Flute Orchestra: Valentine Memories

This 20-person orchestra will play romantic tunes at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. The event will also include a dessert buffet on the patio. Tickets are $15.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2kY4hXr

La Paloma Theatre

Now Showing: Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10, $9 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.

Yoga at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom

Join the the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. for a coastal yoga session at the San Dieguito Lagoon Open Air Classroom. All yoga levels welcome. Bring a mat. Instructor, Susan McCrea. Directions: From 1-5, take Via de la Valle exit and go east. Turn south on San Andres Drive and then left into the parking area. It’s a short, easy walk to the classroom. Free, $10 donations appreciated. Visit www.sdrvc.org

Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, Feb. 18. The tour, which is led by a volunteer docent, begins at the 1883 Schoolhouse at 10 a.m. at 390 West F St.

During the tour, the participants will find out about the history of how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” They will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear the background about buildings that were built in the 1920s by Encinitas’ first “recycler,” Miles Kellogg. The most photographed buildings in Encinitas are also a stop on the tour. The tour finishes around noon.

For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.

‘The Illusion’ coming to North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present The Illusion, hailed by The New York Times as “Fantastical…takes your breath away.” Legendary playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America) displays his brilliance in this wildly inventive tour de force, which celebrates the magic and illusory nature of theatre.

The Illusion previews begin Wednesday, Feb. 22. Opening Night is Saturday, Feb. 25 and the show runs through March 19. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Expert to speak on succulents Feb. 27