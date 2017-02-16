Pacific View clean-up day slated for Feb. 25

The Encinitas Arts Culture and Ecology Alliance (EACEA) will hold its monthly rehabilitation work for the Pacific View project on Feb. 25.

Volunteers 18 and over are invited to participate in the free clean-up event from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be led by Mark Wisniewski, a landscape architect and steward, and will focus on installing new straw wattles (500 linear feet) to prevent soil erosion and improve the look of the site primarily along Third Street. Workers will also be regrading and constructing low earthen berms to provide rainwater capture and retention on site.

The EACEA has been working to create a new visual, cultural and intellectual arts and ecology center at the Pacific View Academy of Arts at the former Pacific View School site, 608 Third Street.

The overall goal of the monthly clean-up project is “to restore Pacific View to function and reduce neighborhood blight on the road to creating a world-class arts and ecology center in downtown Encinitas,” according to a news release from the EACEA.

Participants are encouraged to show up in comfortable work clothes with a good pair of gloves and a hat. Tools, water, oranges and instructions will be provided.

All volunteers must sign a waiver.

For more information, email bwmoth@gmail.com or visit www.eacea.org