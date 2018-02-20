Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Feb. 23)

For a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2HphIba.

Encinitas Library 10th anniversary celebration

The festivities on Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, include day-long activities and musical performances by the Moonlight Beach Ukulele Strummers, Hullabaloo, Lizzie Waters Experience, Peter Pupping and members of the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, and the Peter Sprague Trio. Enjoy cake, crafts, games, face painting, Fab Trailer photo booth, and special commemorative giveaways.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oepHQu.

Transcendent Tibetan Bowl & Gong Concert

Diane Mandle will lead a Transcendent Tibetan Bowl & Gong Concert at EVE Encinitas, 575 S Coast Hwy 101, followed by a reading and book signing from her new book, "Ancient Sounds for a New Age." Nationally known Sounds True recording artist, author and educator Diane Mandle weaves patterns of rising and falling harmonics with ancient Tibetan bowls, Chiron gong and percussion to awaken, inspire and soothe your spirit. Tickets are $25 at the door. For more information, call 619-994-8151.

Foreign Film: Lumumba

LIFE San Elijo presents a free screening of this French film on Feb. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., in the student center conference room. The screening is free. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra Advanced Ensemble

The ensemble of 16 guitarists, organized in 4 parts, are among North County's most accomplished professional and amateur classical guitarists. On Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive, they will perform Kalimba, by Jurg Kindle; A Round for the World, by Patrick Roux; Boccherini's Introduction et Fandango; well-known Spanish piece La Vida Breve by Manuel de Falla; and Spanish Dance by Enrique Granados.

Admission is a suggested, optional $12 donation.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2EHzwwf.

Volunteer to restore coastal habitat

This month, volunteers are needed to assist with riparian and wetland transition restoration. Hundreds of native seedlings grown in the San Elijo Nursery are going into the ground at the La Orilla habitat enhancement site in San Elijo Lagoon on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at San Elijo Lagoon (exact location given upon registration).

For more information about this free event and to register, visit http://bit.ly/2EGtTyy.

Families Make History: Heart Sculptures

Every Saturday and Sunday in February from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, decorate papier mâché hearts for Valentine's Day. Using an array of materials such as paint, fabric, bling, and of course, your imagination, you will create a beautiful heart sculpture to adorn your home or to give to a special someone. On February 10, get a sneak peek at the "Hearts Festival" planned for next year.

For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Konevets Men's Quartet

St. Katherine Orthodox Mission, 2720 Loker Avenue, in Carlsbad will have the privilege of hosting the world-renowned Konevets Men’s Quartet from St. Peterburg, Russia on Feb. 24. They will sing at the Great Vesper service, which begins at 5 p.m. and then, after some refreshments, at 7 p.m., will present a concert of sacred Orthodox hymns and chants. There will be a free-will offering to help defray their travel expenses. As musical ambassadors of the 600-year-old Konevets Monastery, the Quartet directs part of their revenue to the continuous restoration of the Monastery, which suffered catastrophic damage during the Soviet era.

Meditation workshop

Doug Frankel will lead the workshop, which is ideal for those who are seeking to find inner peace and calmness through meditation, on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave.

For more information, call 760-753-4027.

Volunteer orientation

Are you a home gardener or fresh food enthusiast? Do you have a green thumb or a passion for permaculture? Learn about exciting volunteer opportunities at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, on Feb. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. The free orientation includes an overview of open positions and a mini farm tour.

For more information, call 760-452-8149.

Concert: Music of Women Composers

Celebrating the lesser-known music of women composers of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries: Eugenie Rocherolle, Clara Schumann, Libby Larsen, and Amy Beach. Performers include Lynn Becker, Annette Inouye, Gerard Lambert, Carolyn Rosse, Fontaine Laing and Bethany Grace.

The free concert will take place Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, email Fontainelaing@yahoo.com.

Coastal Communities Concert Band

Celebrate the band's 35th anniversary with a concert Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Drive. Enjoy a variety of music including Incantation and Dance, French National Defile, Concert de Aranjez, Clog Dance, Journey Through New Orleans and more, with special musical guest Harry Watters, trombone.

Tickets are $15 to $20 and available at http://bit.ly/2EWdadV.

Concert: Marina Kantor, Don't End It On A Minor

The one-woman show on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, explores the historical and musical roots of Israel's national anthem "Hatikva." Kantor will perform the United States premier of her work. Ms. Kantor is a musician, pianist and a creator of musical stories. Born in Kiev, Ukraine, she studied with master pianists and composers in Kiev, Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod. Proceeds will be donated to Cindy's College Crew Fund.

Admission is a suggested donation of $15 to $25. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2CdYRAu.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Lady Bird; Shape of Water; and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.