Local surf photographer displays work in new show

A photographer from Leucadia will show his photos from traveling and surfing around the world in a show at a newer local venue, starting this weekend.

Chris Lowery, a traveling broadcast producer who recently covered the X Games in Aspen, Colo., will be Solomon and Co's third featured artist. The hair salon, which opened in August by a Leucadia couple, offers a creative space for artists to show their work monthly.

Lowery's work will be on display beginning Feb. 24 through the end of March.

Solomon and Co., at 1114 North Coast Highway 101, will host an opening reception for Lowery's show on Feb. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will feature music and selections from local businesses.

Lowery, who published a book of his photographs seven years ago, recently shared his excitement for the upcoming show in an interview.

How would you describe your art?

What I'm going to show at Solomon is mainly just surf photography. It's not just surfing itself, but also surrounding the culture of surfing. It just shows the everyday life of being a surfer. A lot of it involves Encinitas, but there's also a bit of world travel in the show as well.

Chris Lowery A photo of Oceanside Pier by Chris Lowery A photo of Oceanside Pier by Chris Lowery (Chris Lowery)

Tell us about the surf photography book, "365 Surf Days," that you published in 2011.

Some of the images will be from that, and there will be some newer images as well. That was a year-long project. I'll have copies of the book available at the show.

What got you interested in photographing surf culture?

Surfing is a major part of my life. I've surfed for more than 20 years, and it just lent itself really well to going on all these trips and sharing the images afterward. A lot of them are landscapes and incredible places that surfing has taken me to.

What places do you feature in your photography?

There are some from Indonesia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Hawaii, all over California and Mexico. There's kind of a mix of a lot of different locations.

What do you hope people take away from this show?

I just hope it opens people's eyes to exploring a little bit more themselves. If somebody is used to traveling and doing the same thing, maybe this can inspire them to travel a little bit farther or get outside their comfort zone and explore something more of interest.

You're the third artist to be featured at Soloman and Co. Please share your excitement for sharing your work at that venue.

The space is really nice because it's such a collaborative area. All the businesses around Solomon have a really good, collaborative spirit. This is a good opportunity to meet people that you might not necessarily be exposed to.

What does it mean to you to show this work in Encinitas?

What more could you ask for? The city is really rooted in surf culture, so it's a perfect spot.