Encinitas Friends of the Arts launches piano campaign

With just four weeks into a fundraising campaign, the Encinitas Friends of the Arts has raised half of its goal amount. Through the 88 Keys Campaign, the organization is hoping to raise approximately $39,000 toward the purchase a new 9-foot concert grand piano for the Encinitas Community and Senior Center.

"Without a great instrument to play, musicians can't make great music," said Encinitas Arts Program Administrator Jim Gilliam." With this new piano, we're planning to bring a whole new level of artistic programming to the community."

Starting in late spring, the City of Encinitas will present concerts at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center and utilize the 5,000 square foot banquet room as a new concert venue for audiences of up to 350. To present a full range of concerts, a 9' concert grand piano is needed. The new series of concerts will feature the finest performers from throughout Southern California performing all styles of music: jazz, contemporary, folk, classical, reggae, and more.

"Through the 88 Keys Campaign, residents have the opportunity to make a contribution toward arts and culture in the city," said Encinitas Friends of the Arts President Naimeh Woodward.

The campaign is named for the number of keys on a standard piano. It gives donors a chance to purchase one or more keys, or make smaller donations toward the overall goal. Each key costs $300. A full keyboard of sponsorships will provide $26,400 toward the new piano. The names of donors will be placed on a plaque at the community center.

