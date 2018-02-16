Award-winning poets to read at Encinitas branch library in March

Widely acclaimed and extensively published poets Ron Salisbury, Michael Mark and Deborah Allbritain will read their work during “The Poetry Show” at the Encinitas Branch Library on March 25 at 1:30 pm.

In addition, Salisbury will teach a class at the library entitled “The Nature of Poetry Today” on March 10 at 1:30 pm. Both events are free to the public. The library is located at 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas, CA 92024.

Ron Salisbury graduated from San Diego State University’s Master of Fine Arts program, CreativeWriting – Poetry, in 2016. Publications and awards include: Eclipse, The Cape Reader, Alaska Quarterly Review, Spitball, Soundings East, The Briar Cliff Review, Hiram Poetry Review, Semi Finalist for the Anthony Hecht Poetry Prize – 2012, Finalist for the ABZ First Book Contest – 2014, First Runner-up for the Brittingham and Pollak Prize in Poetry and three-time finalist for The Violet Reed Haas Poetry Prize. His first book, Miss Desert Inn, was the winner of Main Street Rag’s 2015 Poetry Prize. Salisbury has taught various poetry classes and workshops forSan Diego Writers Ink for the last six years.

Michael Mark is a hospice volunteer and author of the children’s books Toba and Toba at the Hands of a Thief. His poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in Alaska Quarterly Review, Columbia Poetry Review, Pleiades, Rattle, River Styx, Spillway, and The Sun. His poetry has been nominated for three Pushcart Prizes and the Best of The Net.

Deborah Allbritain lives in San Diego, where she writes, studies and teaches poetry. Publications and awards include: Antioch Review, The Cortland Review, B O D Y Literature, Michigan Review, Main Street Rag, and The Cimarron Review. Her poem “My Past Life as a Man” was a finalist for both the Bellingham Prize for Poetry 2015 and for The Florida Review’s 2015 Editors’ Award in Poetry. Her poetry has been nominated for Best of The Net 2017 and she received two Pushcart Prize nominations in 2015. Allbritain’s book manuscript Blouse and Skirt was in the top twenty manuscripts for the 2016 Cider Press Review Book Award. Deborah is the recipient of the Patricia Dobbler Poetry Prize 2017.

The library is proud to host these events and hopes that they will be the first of many regularly scheduled free poetry readings and workshops with Salisbury and other celebrated poets.