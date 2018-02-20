Water district to hold poster, video and field trip grant contests for local students

Olivenhain Municipal Water District realizes that the path toward a sustainable future lies within today’s students and seeks to harness their creativity and imagination to increase awareness of the value of water in our everyday lives. The fourth-grade poster contest, high school video contest, and field trip grant contest are free to enter for students living or attending school within Olivenhain Municipal Water District's service area.

Fourth-Grade Poster Contest

For twenty-six years, the annual fourth grade poster contest has taught students the value of water as a limited resource and the importance of using it efficiently, while providing OMWD with locally produced artwork to reinforce this message to its customers. This year’s theme is “Be Water Smart.” Artists can depict ways to conserve water, portray imaginative new ways to recycle water or prevent water pollution, or show how our ancestors used water wisely.

Three OMWD winners will be selected to be featured in the 2019 North County Water Agencies Calendar and will receive a prize and certificate of excellence. Prizes for the winners will be awarded at OMWD’s May 16, 2018 Board of Directors meeting. Deadline for entries is April 10, 2018.

High School Student Video Contest

This contest theme is “What’s so Special about Special Districts?” and challenges entrants to create a video, no longer than two minutes, that highlights the benefits OMWD provides to its community. OMWD asks that students submit footage shot within San Diego County which reflects the importance of water to our community, the value of water, the efforts involved to ensure a safe and reliable supply of water, or careers in the water industry.

The judges will score videos based on: incorporation of the theme, creativity and originality, entertainment value, accuracy of information, and production quality. Prizes of up to $1000 will be awarded, along with a certificate of excellence presented at the May 16 Board of Directors meeting. A $250 school award for each prize winner will also be granted. Deadline for entries is April 1, 2018.

Field Trip Grant Contest

Fourth through eighth grade teachers are invited to apply for this special district field trip grant. Grant recipients will receive up to $800 for bus transportation to 4S Ranch Water Reclamation Facility where students will learn how OMWD treats wastewater to convert it to water that can be used for irrigation to offset potable water demand. Creative applications with class participation are encouraged and should be submitted by March 16, 2018.

These contests bring awareness to water efficiency and sustainability issues, introduce young people to careers in the water industry, and promote student participation in the arts and media.

More information is available at www.olivenhain.com/school.

— Submitted news release