Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Feb. 24)

For more information on the event below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2kyhir3

5th annual SDA alumni benefit

Paul Coates, class of 1976, presents the world premiere of his play “The Middle of It,” to benefit San Dieguito Academy’s theater department on Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at 7 p.m. The play is the second part of his “The Living Plays” trilogy and explores the lives of three couples. Tickets are $35 each. It will take place at San Dieguito Academy’s Liggett Theatre, 800 Santa Fe Drive.

For more information and tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2kWLOpU

Watercolor Windows of the World with Barbara Roth

Participants in this workshop on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will learn about all the drawing and painting techniques, as well as tools, needed in order to create paintings of the fabulous windows all over the world. The cost is $40 and includes materials. The class will take place at 816 South Coast Highway. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2j7vtOo

Drawing/painting, getting it right with Linda Luisi

This workshop on Feb. 25 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. will focus on drawers and painters who would like to sharpen up their skills. The cost is $75, and the class takes place at 816 South Coast Highway. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2jSt7af

Intro to Nuno Felt

This workshop on Feb. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. will focus on designing and creating a one-of-a-kind scarf.

The cost is $75, including a materials fee. The class will take place at 816 South Coast Highway. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2iYbBSN

LIFE Lecture: Electoral College

Political science professor Joe Chirra will discuss the Electoral College on Feb. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., room 201. The lecture is free.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

L101 After Hours Session: Ascent Trio

A seven-piece ensemble will play contemporary jazz by band leader and pianist Tonga Ross Ma’u on Feb. 24 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 for students/seniors. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2kWOR1x

Embracing retirement before and after 65

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, will host the 2017 Senior Expo on Feb. 25. The free event — called “Embracing Retirement, Before and After 65” — will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

It is geared toward people who will be retiring soon, those who have already retired and adults looking for options for their aging parents. The event will include exhibitors, including government agencies, as well as health care, housing and senior care providers. Vendors will also offer fun and educational ideas and choices. There will also be presentations by experts: Dr. Dolores Fazzino, “Help! How do I get the Most out of My Healthcare Experience?”; Sue Rutledge, “Will your Retirement Money Boat Float?”; Dr. Craig Grether, “Easy Tips to keep your Memory Sharp” and Mary Dale, “Medicare Made Easy.”

For more information, call 760-753-6041 or visit www.EncinitasChamber.com/Embracing-Retirement

Make a Heart Garden

Every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., the San Dieguito Heritage Museum presents a free heart garden artwork workshop. The museum is located at 450 Quil Gardens Drive. For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Concert: Coastal Communities Concert Band

This 34th anniversary concert, Conductor’s Choice, on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. will feature guest soloist Marty Erickson on tuba. It will take place at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad.

Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 in advance.

For more information and tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2m5rh7H

Concert: Music of Women Composers

This free concert on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. will feature the lesser-known music of women composers from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. It will take place at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information, email Fontainelaing@yahoo.com.

La Paloma Theatre

Now Showing: 20th Century Women, Manchester by the Sea, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.

North Coast Symphony Orchestra concert

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Daniel Swem, will hold a Sunday, March 5, concert featuring Isaac Allen, violin soloist, in Piazzolla “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.” He currently is the first violinist with the Hausmann Quartet and frequently appears on San Diego’s Art of Élan series. The concert will be held at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road, Encinitas at 2:30 p.m. The program includes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, and the overture to Rossini’s opera “Semiramide.” The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation. More information is available at northcoastsymphony.com.

Solana Center composting workshop

Solana Center will hold a composting workshop on Sunday March 12, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, 92024,

Solana Center’s composting experts will teach you all about how to compost your food waste with red wriggler worms (also known as vermicomposting) at this interactive presentation. A raffle will also be held of a compost bin, worm bin, or kitchen scrap caddy to two lucky attendees.

Visit solanacenter.org

Bestselling author to speak

Seaside Center for Spiritual Living continues its series of annual presentations featuring relevant and inspirational speakers with an appearance by Anita Moorjani, New York Times bestselling author, speaker and cancer survivor. Moorjani will share her story of healing and the insights she gained from her near-death experience and her time in the other realm. The event is on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend. VIP and General Admission tickets are available at SeasideCenter.org. Location: 1613 Lake Drive, Encinitas, 92024.