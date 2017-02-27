Water districts to host free landscape design workshop

The San Dieguito Water District, along with the Olivenhain Municipal Water District and Santa Fe Irrigation District, will host a free landscape design for homeowners workshop on March 3.

The free three-hour workshop takes place at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Lessons include: how to convert your turf area to a water efficient landscape

How to select plants that will thrive in our Mediterranean climate; how to analyze your yard, identify soil, remove turf & irrigate efficiently; and how to create a professional landscape, planting & irrigation designs ready for installation.

For more information about this workshop and to sign up, visit http://conta.cc/2kuUIzO