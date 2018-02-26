Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 2)

For a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2Cg37iQ.

Band-O-Rama!

This special concert will feature local school bands playing a variety of music for your enjoyment on March 3 at 4 p.m. in the La Costa Canyon High School Gym, 1 Maverick Way in Carlsbad. Admission is free.

Participating schools include Ada Harris Elementary, EUSD band program, Diegueno Middle School, Oak Crest Middle School, San Dieguito Academy, and La Costa Canyon High School. The concert concludes with a finale performance of "Star Wars" featuring more than 400 band students.

For more information, email catherine.gold@sduhsd.net.

Encinitas Half Marathon and Expo

The event will raise money to fund local ocean conservation projects and programs. The start/finish line is at Moonlight Beach with more than seven miles of oceanfront running along Coast Highway 101 through Leucadia, Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach.

The free expo will take place March 2 from noon to 6 p.m. and March 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Moonlight Beach parking lot with 25 sponsor booths giving away free samples of health and fitness products.

The marathon will take place March 4, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Moonlight Beach, 400 B. Street. Registration is $115.

A free after-party will take place following the marathon from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seaside Bazaar, 459 S. Hwy 101, with local breweries offering free craft beer for runners and $5 beers for the community. There will also be live music and a photo booth.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2CLjzDr.

Book Sale

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore, 540 Cornish Drive, will hold a book sale March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will open early to library members at 9 a.m.

Most books will be from 25 cents to $1, with CD’s for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

LIFE Lecture: Sexual Harassment

Hayley Schwartzkopf, Director of Labor Relations and Title IX Coordinator for MiraCosta College, will discuss the differences between sexual misconduct, sexual harassment and criminal sexual behavior in the workplace on March 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the Sal Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 201.

For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Zero Waste 101 Workshop: Organics

Learn how to compost food scraps, build ocean-friendly gardens, and shop smarter at the Encinitas Union School District Farm Lab, 441 Quail Gardens Drive, on March 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. Don't miss the kid's craft stations and Farm Lab tours. To register for this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2FxHUzK.

First Sunday Concert

This month’s First Sunday Concert, from 2 to 3 p.m. on March 4, hosted by the Encinitas Friends of the Library, will be Valentin Lysenko and the Encinitas Ballet at the Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive. Music innovator, Ukrainian bandurist, Valentin Lysenko, a highly trained, classically educated musician, brings back to life the 17-century Bandura. Lysenko recently performed on the show Ukraine Got Talent, receiving standing ovations. In addition, professionally trained dance students from Encinitas Ballet Academy will perform to excerpts from the ballets Giselle and Chopiniana accompanied by pianist, Yulia Atoyan and bandurist, Valentin Lysenko. The event is free to the public and seating is limited to chairs in the room only. For more information, call (760) 753-7376, or visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org or www.encinitasballet.com.

Healing Arts Class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges. Enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie. Supplies provided.

The class takes place on March 3 at 11 a.m. at 4 p.m. at Scripps Hospital, in the Brain Injury Treatment Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. For more information, call 760-633-6709.

Guitar orchestra looking for players

Guitarists of all skill levels are invited to participate in the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s upcoming session.

The session begins March 12 and goes through the end of May, with a concert on June 1. Rehearsals are Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Ranch View Baptist Church, 415 Rancho Santa Fe Rd., in Encinitas.

For more information, the guitar orchestra’s registration tab, or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, 760-943-0755 or peter@guitarsounds.com.

Families Make History: Heart Sculptures

Every Saturday and Sunday in February from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, decorate papier mâché hearts for Valentine's Day. Using an array of materials such as paint, fabric, bling, and of course, your imagination, you will create a beautiful heart sculpture to adorn your home or to give to a special someone. On February 10, get a sneak peek at the "Hearts Festival" planned for next year.

For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Transcendent Tibetan Bowl & Gong Concert

On March 3, at 7 p.m., Diane Mandle will lead a Transcendent Tibetan Bowl & Gong Concert at EVE Encinitas, 575 S Coast Hwy 101, followed by a reading and book signing from her new book, "Ancient Sounds for a New Age." Nationally known Sounds True recording artist, author and educator Diane Mandle weaves patterns of rising and falling harmonics with ancient Tibetan bowls, Chiron gong and percussion to awaken, inspire and soothe your spirit. Tickets are $25 at the door. For more information, call 619-994-8151.

Roger Anderson Chorale to perform 'A View of Paradise'

The Roger Anderson Chorale will perform its "A View of Paradise" concert on March 3 and 4.

An eclectic variety of music will be performed including African-American Spirituals, contemporary composers, modern classical and world beat. The chorale appears with a variety of performance artists including modern dance, visual media and percussionists. They will perform on March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, and March 4 at 4 p.m. at the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church, 17010 Pomerado Road in San Diego.