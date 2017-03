Linda Luisi, a muralist and professional artist, will host a drawing and painting class for all levels on March 25 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Art Lounge on 101, 816 S. Coast Highway.

The class — which explores techniques using pencils, pastels and brushes — costs $40 per participant.

Advanced registration is required at http://artloungeon101.com/instructors/linda-luisis-classes/ or call or call 858-442-8666. Visit www.lindaluisi.com.